Institutional Real Estate, Inc. Announces Acquisition of U.K.-based Lyndon Publishing 2 Limited

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (“IREI”) has completed its acquisition of the assets of London-based Lyndon Publishing 2 Ltd (“Lyndon Publishing”), which include The Property Chronicle and The Green Chronicle. The former Lyndon Publishing 2 will now operate as a division of IREI.The Property Chronicle reaches a global audience of real estate investment professionals, researchers, and academics. Its sister publication, The Green Chronicle, is edited to address the interests and concerns of emerging young talent in these real estate professions. Both publications are produced as weekly news briefings filled with original content and contributed feature articles from industry thought and opinion leaders. In addition, The Property Chronicle is also published as a quarterly, illustrated full-color magazine available in both digital and print formats, while The Green Chronicle is published exclusively in digital format. Together, the two publications reach approximately 50,000 professionals across the real estate, real assets, and broader investment communities in the U.K., EU, Middle East, Americas, and Asia Pacific regions, nearly doubling the circulation and reach of IREI’s existing publications and newslines.As part of the acquisition, Stephen Yorke, founder of Lyndon Publishing, will join IREI as a consultant and will continue to serve as the editor of these two publications in that capacity. Yorke brings extensive experience in publishing and investment, having held roles at D&GAM, UBS Warburg, and JPMorgan Chase in London. He is also the founder of The Academy of Real Assets, a U.K.-based social enterprise that introduces students to career opportunities in real asset investing and investment management.“The Property Chronicle has been my life for the last eight years and I would not have dreamed of selling, or parting with it, unless I had 100% confidence that IREI has the skill, resource and ambition to grow it as a global title and to serve our growing readers through live events and stimulating content. In an era when AI is everywhere, original, stimulating, thought-provoking human content will become more and more valued. I can’t wait to start working with IREI to keep The Property Chronicle at the forefront of Real estate and Real assets’ publishing” commented Yorke.“We are delighted to welcome Stephen and Lyndon Publishing to the IREI family,” commented Geoffrey Dohrmann, Chairman, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief of IREI. “Stephen’s values and the mission of his two publications are perfectly aligned with IREI’s core values and mission. The completion of this transaction enables us to support and expand our platforms in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions. The opportunities for synergy between our two platforms are immense.”About Institutional Real Estate, Inc.Founded in 1987, Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI) is an investor-focused global media firm long recognized as a critical nexus for sharing reliable industry intelligence, research and insights across the institutional real estate investment, infrastructure investment and private wealth advisory marketplaces. Through its suite of publications, industry events, IRE.IQ database, as well as its sponsorship programs and consulting services, IREI provides timely information and strategic advice to investors, investment managers, consultants, private wealth advisers and other key investment industry stakeholders. For more information, visit www.irei.com About Lyndon Publishing 2 LtdFounded in 2017, Lyndon Publishing 2 Ltd is the publisher of The Property Chronicle and The Green Chronicle, two well-respected platforms offering thought and opinion leadership covering issues impacting participants in the real estate, real assets, and the broader investment community. Launched in 2024, The Green Chronicle is a quarterly publication that serves as the voice of the next generation, featuring contributions from the under 35 set around the globe, with articles focused on sustainability, ESG, and innovation across the asset classes. Together, the publications engage a contributor base of over 300 industry professionals and academics, while serving a global audience comprised of approximately 50,000 readers.

