Dallas Plastic Surgery Practice Welcomes New Medical Aesthetician Kaylie Brumley

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dauwe Plastic Surgery is pleased to announce the addition of Kaylie Brumley, a highly skilled medical aesthetician with more than 15 years of combined experience in aesthetics and dermatology. Known for her advanced knowledge of skin health and rejuvenation, Kaylie enhances the practice’s commitment to providing exceptional, personalized care for every patient.As part of the Dallas plastic surgery team, Kaylie offers a wide range of non-surgical treatments — from laser skin resurfacing and SkinPenmicroneedling to medical-grade skin care. Her offerings are designed to help patients refresh, restore, and maintain healthy, radiant skin. Her expertise includes advanced laser techniques, customized skin care regimens, and minimally invasive procedures that complement the surgical artistry of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Phillip Dauwe.“Kaylie’s experience and passion for skin health make her an incredible addition to our practice,” said Dr. Dauwe. “She shares our philosophy of achieving natural, confidence-boosting results through precision and individualized care.”As a seasoned Dallas medical aesthetician , Kaylie brings her expertise to Dauwe Plastic Surgery, where patients can enjoy an expanded range of aesthetic treatments in a welcoming, professional environment. Kaylie is dedicated to helping each person feel confident and beautiful in their own skin.About Dauwe Plastic SurgeryDauwe Plastic Surgery is a premier destination for plastic surgery in Dallas, offering advanced surgical and non-surgical procedures for the face, breast, body, and skin. Led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Phillip Dauwe, the practice combines artistry, innovation, and personalized care to deliver beautiful, natural-looking results. Located in the heart of Preston Hollow, the state-of-the-art facility features an on-site, QUAD A–accredited surgery center, laser and injectable suites, and a full range of aesthetic treatments. Dr. Dauwe and his team are dedicated to providing each patient with a concierge-level experience in a comfortable, private setting designed to inspire confidence and empower transformation. They are available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.dauweplasticsurgery.com/blog/dallas-plastic-surgery-practice-welcomes-new-medical-aesthetician-kaylie-brumley/ ###Dauwe Plastic Surgery10707 Preston RoadDallas, TX 75230(214) 821-6580Rosemont Media

