Fort Worth Physician Voted Best Plastic Surgeon for 2025

Dr. Jon Kurkjian was named as one of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2025 by Newsweek in the categories of Tummy Tuck and Rhinoplasty.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board-certified plastic surgeon Jon Kurkjian, MD has been recognized among America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2025 by Newsweek magazine. Dr. Kurkjian earned this distinction in two highly competitive categories — Tummy Tuck and Rhinoplasty — placing him among a select group of leading plastic surgeons nationwide honored for their exceptional results and patient care.This annual ranking, conducted in partnership with Statista, is based on a nationwide survey of thousands of medical professionals, including plastic surgeons, healthcare providers, and hospital administrators. Respondents were asked to recommend peers across several categories based on their expertise, patient outcomes, use of advanced technology, and consistency in achieving high-quality, natural-looking results. The distinction highlights surgeons who set the benchmark for excellence in aesthetic surgery throughout the United States.Dr. Kurkjian’s inclusion on both the Tummy Tuck and Rhinoplasty lists underscores his reputation for precision, artistry, and patient-centered care. As a leading Fort Worth plastic surgeon , he is known for combining meticulous surgical technique with advanced 3D imaging technology and a deep understanding of facial and body aesthetics. His practice, Kurkjian Plastic Surgery + Aesthetics, attracts patients from across Texas and beyond who seek refined, natural-looking results tailored to their individual features and goals.“I’m deeply honored to be recognized among such a talented group of surgeons,” said Dr. Kurkjian. “My goal has always been to provide safe, beautiful, and lasting results that enhance each patient’s confidence. This recognition is truly a reflection of the trust my patients place in me and the dedication of my entire team.”About Jon Kurkjian, MDDr. Jon Kurkjian is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Fort Worth, Texas, recognized for his advanced training, meticulous technique, and commitment to natural, refined aesthetic results. He earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, graduating among the top of his class, and went on to complete a comprehensive plastic surgery residency at the same prestigious institution. To further hone his expertise, Dr. Kurkjian completed the elite Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship in New York City, where he trained under internationally acclaimed plastic surgeons. He is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.jkplasticsurgery.com/news-room/fort-worth-physician-voted-best-plastic-surgeon-for-2025/ ###Kurkjian Plastic Surgery + Aesthetics5801 Edwards Ranch RdSuite #200Fort Worth, TX 76109(817) 870-5080Rosemont Media

