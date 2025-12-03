World LNG Summit & Awards 2025 convenes global leaders to accelerate LNG market growth and advance energy security

Opening Ceremony of the World LNG Summit & Awards H.E. Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Türkiye

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the World LNG Summit & Awards has officially launched in Istanbul, uniting global energy leaders, policymakers and innovators around the essential role of LNG and natural gas in accelerating energy security and economic stability worldwide.The Summit’s Opening Ceremony was led by H.E. Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Türkiye, who welcomed delegates and shared his vision for the “Turkish Path” - leveraging the country’s strategic location, expanding LNG infrastructure, and domestic natural gas resources to advance a forward-looking agenda on energy security, diversification and innovation."It is a great honour and privilege for me to welcome you all to the 25th World LNG Summit. I would like to thank the organizers for bringing the global LNG community here to Türkiye, one of the fastest growing LNG markets in the world. [...] Türkiye stands ready to work with all partners represented here today; producers, consumers, technology providers, financial institutions, and policymakers, to build resilient, and strong energy markets," he said.This was followed by Abdulvahit Fidan, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of BOTAŞ - the event’s host sponsor - who emphasised the central position that LNG and natural gas occupy in a rapidly evolving energy landscape."This summit takes place at a very important time for the energy world. Global energy markets are changing fast, and the world needs energy which is secure, clean, and affordable. LNG plays a big part in this change. It gives countries flexibility and security. It connects suppliers and consumers across continents. It helps balance markets when demand rises or when supply is disrupted. In short, LNG has become a bridge - between regions, between markets, and between today’s needs and tomorrow’s cleaner future."Michael Lally, Consul General, U.S. Consulate General, Istanbul, underscored the United States’ commitment to strengthening global LNG supply and its long-standing partnership with Türkiye: “It is especially fitting that today’s themes are about extending energy horizons. This is exactly what we are doing with our partners here in Türkiye, with whom we have a long history of collaboration, grounded in energy security, market diversification, and stable long-term supply contracts. I am here to underscore the US’ continued commitment to supporting global LNG supply.”Across the Summit’s opening day - which featured high-level sessions on evolving geopolitical dynamics and rapid market expansion - speakers offered tangible insights on how LNG and natural gas are contributing to modern energy systems that can satisfy rising power demand and accelerate decarbonisation imperatives.With 170 million tonnes of new LNG supply expected by 2030, senior leaders from the entire value chain explored the key trends that are reshaping global energy flows and contractual strategies. Experts from Asia highlighted the region’s growing appetite for affordable and stable power supply, while European participants emphasised the need for a secure and reliable energy mix built upon increased LNG import capacity.Global CEOs and senior executives also addressed the coming supply wave that will reshape global energy flows, as well as the strategies and collaborations needed to ensure continued and inclusive growth in both established economies and lower income markets.As the Summit continues over the next two days, the focus will turn to market outlooks, long-term investment strategies, financing of major LNG infrastructure, trading trends, and the integration of LNG into energy security pathways. The World LNG Summit & Awards sets a forward-looking agenda, reinforcing the central role LNG will continue to play in delivering secure, cleaner and more diversified energy to a rapidly shifting global energy landscape.Sponsors and partners of the event include: BOTAŞ, BGN, Cheniere, Venture Global, ADNOC Gas, Caturus, NLNG, Baker Botts, Bechtel, Equinor, ExxonMobil, German LNG Terminal, GTT, Karpowership, Lloyd's Register, MidOcean Energy, MIZUHO, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Poten & Partners, RWE, SEFE, Sempra Infrastructure, TotalEnergies, Woodside Energy, Snam and Wood Mackenzie.***About the World LNG Summit & AwardsThe 25th edition of the Summit, taking place on 2-5 December 2025 in Istanbul, Türkiye is the meeting place for senior energy leaders from across the global value. Under the theme “Expanding energy horizons”, the World LNG Summit & Awards 2025, hosted by BOTAŞ, will feature the Strategic Conference, Leadership Roundtables and the World LNG Awards Evening.For more information, please visit the website worldlngsummit.com. Follow us on our social media channels and use #WorldLNGSummit for the latest event news.About dmg eventsdmg events is one of the leading global event organisers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such as ADIPEC, India Energy Week, the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES), World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.Get in touchFor media enquiries, please contact us at marketing@worldlngsummit.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.