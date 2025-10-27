ISALEX 3.0 Exercise Launches in Bahrain to Step Up Global Security Cooperation

ISALEX 3.0 exercise in Bahrain ISALEX 3.0 exercise in Bahrain

ABU DHABI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ISALEX 3.0 exercise commenced in Bahrain, with the participation of member countries of the International Security Alliance (ISA). The exercise features advanced scenarios centered on data analysis and intelligence gathering, employing cutting-edge technologies to combat crime and strengthen collective security efforts.Organized by the General Secretariat of the International Security Alliance, based in Abu Dhabi, ISALEX 3.0 marks the third joint exercise held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, bringing together representatives from nine member nations. This initiative highlights the Alliance’s continued commitment to enhancing security cooperation, sharing expertise, and addressing modern threats and transnational organized crime.The exercise simulates real-world criminal tactics used by gangs and networks that exploit advanced technologies for illicit activities, such as human and arms trafficking. Participants will employ innovative data-collection techniques, artificial intelligence tools, and smart simulation systems to manage the exercise. These elements aim to boost the preparedness of participating agencies and sharpen their analytical and rapid-response capabilities.Recognized as one of the Alliance’s prominent training initiatives, ISALEX 3.0 offers member states the opportunity to evaluate their coordination in complex security situations and to adopt best practices in technology use, intelligence analysis, and information sharing to enhance global security.Police units from ISA member states, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Slovakia, Senegal, France, Spain, Italy, the Kingdom of Morocco, and Singapore, are participating in the exercise. These teams include special forces, police dog units (K9), assault teams, drone teams, the air wing, maritime assault teams, frogmen, and other support and assistance teams.This exercise builds on the successes of previous ISALEX editions and reaffirms the International Security Alliance’s dedication to advancing joint security systems and leveraging innovative technologies to foster safer and more stable environments worldwide.

