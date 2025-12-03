Paris Brothers, Inc. Accelerates Growth with New Leadership, Record Expansion in Coffee and Specialty Foods

Parisi Coffee

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris Brothers , Inc. today announced Joe Mario Paris as President, marking a new generation of leadership as his father, Joseph Paris, and uncle, Salvatore Paris, transition to the Board of Directors. The move reflects the company’s continued evolution from a pioneering Kansas City family business to a nationally recognized specialty food and beverage enterprise.A longtime member of the leadership team, Joe Mario has played a central role in Paris Brothers’ growth over the past seven years and has effectively led the organization for the past two. As President, he will advance a focused vision centered on modernization, quality, accountability, and growth—while honoring the craftsmanship and community roots that define the Paris Brothers legacy.“This transition represents both continuity and innovation,” said Joseph Paris, Co-Founder and Board Member. “Joe Mario has a clear vision for the future—grounded in our values, driven by creativity and discipline, and focused on building lasting partnerships across all our business lines.”To support this next phase of growth, Parisi Coffee , a Paris Brothers company, has expanded its leadership team with key appointments:• Tonya Mangels, Head of Marketing• David Amos, Vice President of Wholesale Sales• Michael Brewster, Director of Coffee Operations• Adam Ross, Head RoasterThese appointments come as Paris Brothers experiences explosive growth—doubling revenue over the past two years with ability to scale—and solidifies its position as one of the region’s largest specialty coffee roasters. Together with booming private label partnerships, these additions reinforce the company’s investment in brand innovation, craftsmanship, and national reach rooted in Kansas City authenticity.“We’re investing in people who share our passion for craft, quality, and innovation,” said Joe Mario Paris, President of Paris Brothers, Inc. “Each of these leaders brings the expertise and creativity needed to propel our brands forward as we expand nationally.”As Head of Marketing, Mangels will lead all brand, marketing, digital, and communications initiatives across Paris Brothers’ diverse portfolio, including coffee, specialty foods, and logistics services. She will spearhead the company’s marketing transformation—integrating brand strategy, digital engagement, storytelling, and analytics to drive growth across multiple business lines.Mangels brings more than two decades of marketing leadership with top consumer and hospitality brands. She previously served as Vice President of Marketing & Executive Officer at AMC Entertainment, where she led brand strategy, studio partnerships, and product innovation for the AMC Dine-In concept—setting national food and beverage sales records and redefining experiential dining. She also served as Vice President of Marketing for KBP Brands, one of the nation’s largest restaurant operators, and held earlier leadership roles at YUM! Brands (Pizza Hut) and the Kansas City Royals.“Paris Brothers and Parisi Coffee capture everything I love about this industry—the art, science, and storytelling behind every cup and every product,” said Mangels. “We have an extraordinary opportunity to share that craftsmanship with more people—blending data, creativity, and community to grow these brands while honoring the artistry that defines them.”David Amos, Vice President of Wholesale Sales, joins the company to oversee wholesale sales, customer service, and café operations teams, bringing experience from Saxby’s, Elixr Coffee Roasters, and PT’s Coffee.Michael Brewster, Director of Coffee Operations, adds nearly three decades of food and beverage manufacturing expertise in operations, supply chain, and compliance with brands including Monin Americas and Dunkin’ Brands.Adam Ross, Head Roaster, brings nearly 20 years of coffee roasting experience, including 11 years as Head Roaster for PT’s Coffee, where he earned recognition for precision roasting and sensory expertise.Founded in Kansas City, Paris Brothers, Inc. has grown from a local family business into a diversified global food and beverage enterprise, with operations spanning coffee roasting, private label, co-packing, multi-temperature underground warehousing, and full-service distribution. Its portfolio includes Parisi Coffee, Mother Earth Coffee, Cervasi, Luigi’s Pasta Sauce, and Margarita’s Salsa, along with a growing roster of entrepreneurial and emerging partner brands. Parisi Coffee operates multiple café locations across Kansas City and supplies restaurants, hotels, and direct-to-consumer subscribers nationwide.About Paris Brothers, Inc.Paris Brothers, Inc. is a diversified food and beverage company and portfolio of craft brands, including Parisi Coffee and Mother Earth Coffee.

