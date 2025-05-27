Whitman’s x Boulevard Partner in Delicious Collaboration Beer and Events

More S’mores brings the wonder of beer, and the magic of a campfire treat to life in a single 16- ounce can,

Whitman's + Boulevard Brewing "More S’mores" brings the wonder of beer, and the magic of a campfire treat to life in a single 16- ounce can.” — Whitman's

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitman's Chocolates and Boulevard Brewing Company are embarking on a delicious collaboration to “Share the Small Moments” with beer and chocolate fans through a collaboration beer, unique tasting experiences, and a retail value offer this summer.The two Kansas City brands previewed having “S’more Fun Together” this March at the Charleston Wine + Food festival, pairing Boulevard’s new barrel-aged beer, Wood Baron Barrel-Fresh Ale, with the new Whitman’s S’mores. The fun will continue with the launch of More S’mores, a limited release Boulevard barrel-aged beer brewed in collaboration with Whitman’s.More S’mores brings the wonder of beer, and the magic of a campfire treat to life in a single 16- ounce can, cozying up to the fire at 8.2% ABV with stacks on stacks of graham crackers, roasted malt, and chocolate flavors with a toasty marshmallow finish. More S’mores will be available in 16- ounce can 4-packs beginning in June throughout Boulevard’s distribution footprint, while supplies last.“Finding new ways to ‘surprise and delight’ consumers is something we look for so, we were excited to partner with Boulevard Brewing to pair the new Whitman’s S’mores, a delightful bite-sized take on the classic fireside treat, with Boulevard’s new barrel-aged beer, Wood Baron Barre-Fresh Ale,” said Russell Stover VP of Sales, Patrick Khattak. “The partnership brought ‘s’more fun’ to beer and chocolate fans in Charleston and we’re excited to continue the fun at home in Kansas City this summer.”Whitman’s Chocolates, the second-oldest chocolate brand in the United States, crafts delicious recipes that have been 'made to share since 1842'. Today, Whitman’s is tapping into trendy micro- occasions and celebrations without losing its nostalgic appeal. The new Whitman's S'mores are an inspired twist on the classic dessert – no campfire needed. Each individually wrapped treat is a perfect blend of creamy milk chocolate, crunchy graham flavored pieces, and fluffy marshmallow – perfect for on-the-go adventures or cozy nights in. Available in Original and Caramel, Whitman’s S’mores can be purchased at retail locations nationwide and at Whitmans.com.The partnership encourages fans to “Share the small moments,” enjoying delicious chocolates paired beautifully with craft beer with friends and family, celebrating life’s small moments. The Boulevard Beer Hall will host a More S’mores launch happy hour on Thursday, June 5th from 4:00- 7:00pm. A unique pairing experience will be available, as well as sample and full pours of the new beer, giveaways, and a few sweet surprises. No tickets necessary, learn more at boulevard.com/visit-us/events/.Additionally, throughout the month of June, attendees of Boulevard’s Smokestack Tour & Tasting and Barrel-Aged Tasting experiences will be treated to a special pairing featuring Whitman’s S’mores. Through September, Boulevard and Whitman’s will team up to treat shoppers to a special value offer of $5 back when they purchase Boulevard barrel-aged beer and Whitman’s S’mores together at their favorite grocery store (where legal, full details and submission form can be found at boulevard.com/duvelrebates).“When we tasted the new bite-sized Whitman’s S’mores, we knew it was a perfect pairing for our new Wood Baron Barrel-Fresh Ale, in its way a “bite-sized” barrel-aged beer with a lower ABV and drinkable flavor profile,” said Boulevard VP of Marketing Ali Bush, “we’re thrilled to partner with an iconic brand in a new, exciting way with delicious pairings and a limited release beer that’s a perfect summertime treat in a can.”Boulevard’s barrel-aged beer program has grown to include a library of more than 5,000 bourbon, whiskey and spirit barrels used to produce award-winning, complex beers throughout the year. Boulevard introduced Wood Baron Barrel-Fresh Ale earlier this year, a hand-blended treat of barrel- aged and fresh beer serving notes of chocolate and bourbon, aged with vanilla beans. It joins Bourbon Barrel Quad, Rye on Rye, and Whiskey Barrel Stout as year-round barrel-aged offerings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.