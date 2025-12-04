CHS Container Group USA Launches Rental Division, Introducing Shipping Containers for Rent in Charlotte & Memphis

A CHS-branded rental container loaded onto a truck.

Global shipping container trader expands service offering in North Carolina and Tennessee

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHS Container Group, a family-owned global shipping container trader since 1978, today announced the launch of its first U.S. rental division with a 300-unit fleet of shipping containers available for short- and long-term rental. The fleet—split between the company’s locations in Memphis, TN , and Charlotte, NC —provides local businesses with secure on-site storage without large upfront costs.“We’re seeing small businesses in Memphis and Charlotte getting priced out of traditional storage or locked into expensive long-term leases,” said Christian Leopold, Managing Director at CHS Container Group. “Our rental model lets a landscaping company scale up seasonally or a contractor manage inventory spikes without betting their budget on storage they might only need for six months. That flexibility is essential when you’re running on tight margins.”The rental fleet represents several milestones for CHS Container Group. The containers—purpose-built in partnership with CIMC, the world’s largest container manufacturer—are the first branded units produced specifically for the North American market in the company’s 48-year history.To support the launch, the company released a short video—attached to this release—outlining its U.S. growth plans and highlighting the positive impact container availability has on local communities and small businesses.“We were already a market leader in Europe; we became a market leader in Asia and South America. The target is also to become one of the market leaders here in North America,” Leopold adds in the video.The launch underscores the company’s “think global, act local” philosophy, pairing CHS’s global expertise with practical, on-the-ground support for businesses in Memphis and Charlotte.“Local businesses and residents can easily pay $400/month for off-site storage when a container rental would cost them $150—and it sits right on their property,” said Bill Franzke, General Manager for CHS Container Group USA. “Those savings add up fast. Every dollar saved goes straight to their bottom line or bank account.” Shipping container rentals are available for pick-up or delivery from the company’s Monroe, NC and Memphis, TN locations. Yard visits are available by appointment.About CHS Container Group USACHS Container Group USA, the North American division of global shipping container leader CHS Container Group, specializes in container sales, rentals, trading, and logistics. The division delivered over 15,000 containers nationwide in 2024 and established its first U.S. depots in Memphis, TN and Charlotte, NC.About CHS Container GroupCHS Container Group connects businesses of all sizes with the building blocks of global commerce. Proudly family-owned and operated since 1978, CHS operates across the full shipping container supply chain, providing rental, trading, modification, and logistics services to clients such as Fluor, Kuehne + Nagel, and General Electric. Operating under a “think global, act local” philosophy, CHS has expanded across more than ten countries with over 400 employees to become one of the world’s market leaders. Beyond shipping, CHS leverages specialized expertise to transform retired containers into modular buildings, extending their lifecycle and reducing environmental impact.

