CHS Container Group Opens New Facility in Monroe, Creating 30 Local Jobs

Christian Leopold, Managing Director of CHS Container Group with Bill Franzke, General Manager of CHS Container Group USA

Global shipping container company invests in North Carolina expansion, strengthening local economy.

MONROE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHS Container Group , a family-owned global shipping container trader since 1978, today announced Monroe, NC as the site of its newest U.S. facility. The operation, doing business as CHS Container Carolinas LLC , is expected to bring 30 jobs to the Charlotte region over the next five years. Monroe marks the company’s second major facility launch in just twelve months, with further rapid U.S. expansion plans underway.Located at 2203 Stafford St Ext, the Monroe facility serves businesses in Charlotte and throughout the Carolinas with shipping container rentals, sales, and modifications. The location is fully operational and open to the public by appointment.“Our site selection process brought us to communities across the Southeast, and Monroe consistently stood out,” said Christian Leopold, Managing Director at CHS Container Group. “We found not only strong logistics infrastructure and growth potential, but a workforce and local leadership committed to building long-term partnerships. We look forward to bringing international expertise to the table while aligning ourselves with the priorities and best interests of the Monroe community.”Affordable Storage for Local BusinessesOnce retired from global trade, shipping containers are often repurposed as storage units or outfitted for use as workshops, offices, and other modular buildings. CHS Container Group’s Monroe facility houses an extensive inventory of new and used containers in various sizes, along with popular modifications such as doors, windows, vents, and electrical installations.“As brick-and-mortar costs continue to rise, shipping containers can offer local businesses flexible space without the burden of traditional real estate,” said Bill Franzke, General Manager at CHS Container Group USA. “Every dollar a local business saves on storage or rent is a dollar they can reinvest elsewhere.”Thinking Global, Acting LocalFounded in 1978 as a family business in Bremen, Germany, CHS Container Group has grown into a global organization with operations in over ten countries. Today, the company serves as a key logistical partner for major brands including Siemens, Walmart, and Bechtel. CHS has rapidly expanded its North American presence, moving over 15,000 containers last year and establishing its first U.S. depot in Memphis, TN. Monroe represents the next phase of this expansion, offering strategic access to Charlotte’s logistics network while positioning CHS to serve rural businesses across both Carolinas.About CHS Container GroupCHS Container Group connects businesses of all sizes with the building blocks of global commerce. Proudly family-owned and operated since 1978, CHS operates across the full shipping container supply chain, providing rental, trading, modification, and logistics services to clients such as Fluor, Kuehne + Nagel, and General Electric. Operating under a “think global, act local” philosophy, CHS has expanded across more than ten countries with over 400 employees to become one of the world’s market leaders. Beyond shipping, CHS leverages specialized expertise to transform retired containers into modular buildings, extending their lifecycle and reducing environmental impact.

