Join MDC for a special HOWLiday event at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City on Dec. 27

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Enjoy the festive season with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Join Runge Conservation Nature Center for their Holiday Happenings: Happy HOWLidays event on Dec. 27 in Jefferson City. This free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. brings the spirit of the holidays through the lens of the natural world. Along with the scheduled activities below, enjoy interactive activities, nature displays, popcorn, and hot chocolate. Participants are welcome to come and go as they please throughout the day. The schedule of events is as follows:

10:30 a.m. Whooo’s There? This presentation on Missouri’s owls will be held in the nature center auditorium.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cassie Twehus’ Holiday Favorites: Enjoy the playing of holiday favorites by Cassie Twehus on her acoustic guitar in the lobby of the building.

12:30 p.m. HOWLiday Nature Walk: Meet nature center staff by the bronze turtle at the front of the Runge building to go on a guided walk around the campus.

1:15 p.m. Fireside Stories: Warm up by the fire and listen to nature-themed stories.

2 p.m. Animal Feeding: Hosted in the auditorium, this portion of the day will introduce participants to the resident animals at Runge Conservation Nature Center.

Registration for this event is not required. Questions about this event can be sent to Becky Matney at becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.