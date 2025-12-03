Keen named Oregon insurance commissioner

TK Keen has been chosen as the Oregon insurance commissioner, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced today.

Keen has been serving in the acting insurance commissioner role since June and was deputy insurance commissioner for five years before that. He is also the administrator of the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR), part of DCBS. Keen was appointed by DCBS Director Sean O’Day, who was nominated by Gov. Tina Kotek to lead the agency and confirmed last month by the Oregon Senate. As director of DCBS – the state’s largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency – O’Day can delegate the insurance commissioner duties to another member of the DCBS leadership team.

Under Keen’s leadership, DFR earned its five-year accreditation from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) after a comprehensive review of DFR’s financial analysis and examination programs. Accreditation ensures Oregon’s oversight of insurance companies meets national standards, protects consumers, and provides assurance to other states that they can rely on Oregon’s work. Oregon is home to 40 domestic insurance companies and 1,507 foreign insurance companies and has $24.5 billion in 2024 premium volume.

“TK has taken a lead role in DFR’s accreditation with the NAIC, organizing its response to emerging issues and technologies, and driving efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said O’Day. “He prioritizes consumer protection and the financial stability of our regulated institutions, and I appreciate him taking on the insurance commissioner role.”

Keen has played a central role in DFR’s response to the evolving insurance risks involving wildfire. Most recently, he worked to implement Senate Bill 85 (2025) with the Oregon State Fire Marshal and Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety on community risk reduction initiatives and Senate Bill 829 (2025), which contains a broad study of a possible reinsurance program for property markets. Also, he has led DFR efforts to steadily work toward broadening consumer disclosures and transparency as to rates charged in Oregon’s insurance markets.

Keen led DFR’s 2026 health insurance rate review during a period of significant federal policy uncertainty and court challenges that persisted until rates were finalized in October. Working with insurers, advocacy groups, and state partners, DFR completed the review while maintaining its commitment to transparency and market stability for Oregon consumers and businesses.

“The work of the insurance commissioner is vital to Oregonians, especially during a time of rising natural disaster risks and financial uncertainties,” said Keen. “I am proud to lead a team that is filled with caring and intelligent people who are dedicated to protecting consumers and working with the state’s insurance and financial services industries to find ways to help Oregonians fulfill their financial goals.”

Keen has been with DFR since 2012. Before joining the division, he practiced law as a sole practitioner in Washington, focusing on employment law cases. During law school at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, he worked for the Oregon Department of Justice, the Hon. Elizabeth L. Perris of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, and the Portland State University Office of General Counsel.

Keen added that consumer protection is a vital part of what DFR does. The division’s consumer advocates are available to help people by phone at 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email at dfr.insurancehelp@dcbs.oregon.gov or dfr.financialserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov.

Contact information

Jason Horton, public information officer

503-798-6376

Jason.A.Horton@dcbs.oregon.gov