MNEE Launches $50,000 Hackathon to Build the Future of Programmable Money

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MNEE, a GENIUS Act-compliant USD-backed stablecoin, announced a $50,000 virtual hackathon hosted by Devpost, challenging developers worldwide to build real-world applications for programmable money.

The competition invites AI engineers, Web3 developers, and fintech builders to create applications using MNEE stablecoin across three tracks: AI and Agent Payments, Commerce and Creator Tools, and Financial Automation.

"Money is becoming programmable—not just for humans, but for AI agents, businesses, and decentralized networks," said Harbind Likhari, Chief Product Officer at MNEE. "This hackathon challenges teams to build the infrastructure that will power the next generation of digital commerce."

The AI and Agent Payments track focuses on enabling autonomous systems to pay for services and data without human intervention. The Commerce and Creator Tools track challenges developers to build checkout systems, paywalls, and payout platforms for merchants and content creators. The Financial Automation track invites projects that automate invoicing, escrow, and treasury management through smart contracts.

Participants will build applications using MNEE on Ethereum, with projects judged on practical utility, technical quality, innovation, and presentation.

"We're looking for solutions that people can actually use today," said Likhari. "Whether it's an AI agent that autonomously pays for API access, a Shopify plugin for stablecoin checkout, or automated treasury management for DAOs, we want applications that prove programmable money works in the real world."

About MNEE

MNEE is a USD-backed stablecoin enabling instant and scalable payments with no gas token required. Built on the 1Sat Ordinals protocol and Ethereum, MNEE delivers secure, efficient, and affordable payment solutions designed for mainstream adoption across industries.

