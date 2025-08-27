MNEE Stablecoin Partners with Otherworldly Studios Inc.: Fueling Instant Payments for Players and Creators

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MNEE, an instant USD-backed stablecoin, has partnered with Otherworldly Studios Inc to bring MNEE to Champions TCG, a competitive digital trading card platform reimagining how players collect, trade, and compete. Once live, this integration will enable MNEE’s instant, gas-token free payments for players and creators, streamlining transactions across the Champions TCG ecosystem.

With MNEE, users will be able to buy digital cards, trade assets, enter tournaments, and unlock exclusive content — all with instant settlement and without needing gas tokens. It’s a smoother, simpler way to move value, tailored for everyday use.

“We’re not just building games -- we’re building a universe where creativity pays. By combining the fun of arcade gaming with the power of AI and blockchain-like ownership, we’re unlocking new possibilities for how games are made, shared and experienced. Integrating MNEE unlocks a faster, more intuitive experience for our users,” said Miles Malec, CEO of Champions TCG. “Players can focus on building collections, trading, and competing — without the friction of complex payment systems.”

Champions TCG blends the strategic depth of collectible card play with modern digital features like NFT ownership, competitive leaderboards, and real-world rewards. Now, with MNEE built into the platform, players enjoy secure, low-cost transactions whether they’re trading rare assets or joining daily events.

“Champions TCG is a perfect match for MNEE’s mission to simplify payments,” said Harbind Likhari, Executive Director at MNEE. “We’re focused on enabling instant, low-cost and reliable value transfers that enhance user experience without adding complexity.”

The MNEE and Otherworldly Studios Inc. partnership reflects a growing trend: stable, scalable digital payments becoming embedded into mainstream online platforms. For developers, creators, and communities, MNEE opens the door to new economic models—without the usual blockchain hurdles.



About MNEE

MNEE is a USD-backed stablecoin enabling instant, scalable payments that cost next to nothing, and simple usage with no gas token required. Built on the 1Sat Ordinals protocol and ERC-20, MNEE’s commitment to building the future of money focuses on delivering secure, efficient payment solutions that cost next to nothing across a wide range of industries and platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.