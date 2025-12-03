1000 Miglia Experience Florida partners with RM Sotheby’s for ModaMiami with Special Car Showcase

1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2025 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2025 - 2 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2025 - 4

A curated selection of 2026 entrants on display as the “most beautiful race in the world” builds momentum for its second U.S. edition, February 20–23, 2026

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1000 Miglia Experience Florida partners with RM Sotheby’s to stage a Special Car Showcase at ModaMiami during Miami Car Week, presenting a curated lineup that spans 1000 Miglia Originals (1927–1957), Classic Icons (1958–1994), and Hypercar & Supercar (1995–present). The display will include standout automobiles registered for the February 20–23, 2026 rally, offering media, collectors, and enthusiasts an up-close preview of the U.S. iteration of the “most beautiful race in the world.”Fresh off an acclaimed debut that drew thousands of spectators across the Sunshine State, the 2026 1000 Miglia Experience Florida will again blend Italian heritage with Florida’s vibrant car culture. The rally opens on Thursday, February 20 with a Training Day and technical checks, then runs three competitive legs: Naples to the Gulf Coast jewel of Venice (where the convoy will be guest of honor for the city’s centennial celebrations) and on to the Tampa area; Lakeland and the storied Sebring International Raceway on day two, where participants will drive on the iconic track; and a finale from West Palm Beach down the historic A1A to a celebratory finish in Miami Beach. The competition unfolds on public roads, and every stage and checkpoint is open to spectators, creating the crowd-lined, festival atmosphere that is quintessentially Mille Miglia.“Miami Car Week and ModaMiami are the perfect prologue to our February rally,” said Massimo Cicatiello, President, EGA EVENTS USA, organizer of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. “Placing a selection of entrants in front of Miami’s global audience showcases what makes this event unique: the dialogue between craftsmanship and landscape, heritage and innovation. The 2026 route is a moving celebration of the Red Arrow’s spirit, now firmly at home in Florida.”Registration is open now at 1000migliaexperienceflorida.us and closes December 21, 2025. Packages include full rally participation, five-star hospitality, and access to exclusive dinners, events, and partner activations. Eligible vehicles compete across three official classes, 1000 Miglia Originals (1927–1957), Classic Icons (1958–1994), and Hypercar & Supercar (1995–present), ensuring an unforgettable mix of vintage beauty, classic engineering, and modern performance.In the lead-up to the 2026 rally, 1000 Miglia Experience Florida has been engaging enthusiast communities across key events. At the National Italian American Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala in Washington, D.C., a 2026 participation was featured as a special auction lot in support of the Foundation. The team also appeared at the Lake Mirror Classic Concours d’Elegance & Car Show in Lakeland, Florida, where the “1000 Miglia Experience Award” was presented to the automobile that best embodies the spirit of the historic Mille Miglia.About 1000 MigliaFounded in 1927, 1000 Miglia is widely regarded as “the most beautiful race in the world”. It is a unique celebration of Italian excellence, combining heritage, innovation, and passion for motorsport. The iconic Red Arrow, symbolizing the event, represents nearly a century of history. Organized by 1000 Miglia Srl, a subsidiary of the Automobile Club of Brescia, the race takes participants on a journey across some of the most stunning landscapes, showcasing the finest in automotive engineering and design.About 1000 Miglia Experience Florida1000 Miglia Experience Florida is an official 1000 Miglia race format. It’s organized by the official licensee Studio Ega Srl and its US operational company Ega Events USA LLC. The event debuted in 2025 with 70 participating vehicles and drew thousands of spectators across the Sunshine State.

