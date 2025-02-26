1000 Miglia Experience Florida Concludes Its Historic First Edition: An Unforgettable Journey Across the Sunshine State

Courtesy of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida Courtesy of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida Courtesy of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida

The inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience Florida has officially crossed the finish line, bringing stunning 1,000-mile journey through Florida to a grand conclusion.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience Florida has officially crossed the finish line, bringing a breathtaking 1,000-mile journey through Florida to a grand and unforgettable conclusion. Over the past three days, 70 of the world’s most exquisite classic and modern cars competed across a route that spanned from Miami to Naples, Venice, Tampa, Cape Canaveral, and West Palm Beach, before culminating in a spectacular arrival along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.With thousands of spectators lining the streets and celebrating at every checkpoint, this historic first edition proved to be far more than a race. It was a spectacle of passion, prestige, and motorsport heritage, blending competition, luxury, and culture in an event that brought the spirit of 1000 Miglia in the United States.Starting on February 22 with a Training Day open to the public, enthusiasts and passionate alike gathered at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables and Matheson Hammock Park & Marina to witness the extraordinary lineup of vehicles before the official start of the competition.From there, the race embarked the next day on an exhilarating three-day adventure, tracing a route through Florida’s most scenic and historic locations, such as Naples, Venice, Tampa, Cape Canaveral, West Palm Beach and a glamorous finale in Ocean Drive.After three days of exhilarating competition, the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida crowned its first-ever champions in the three distinguished categories:1000 Miglia Original Winner: Jaguar XK 120 OTS -1953, crew Bruce Roch and Logan RochClassic Icons Winner: Jaguar XK150 S - 1959, crew Gabriel Hrib and Gabriel Hrib Jr.Hypercar & Supercar Winner: Ferrari 488 Gts 2018 - Ferrari Club Italia, crew and Fabrizio Macario - Giovanna Di CostanzoThe winners of each category secured guaranteed entry into future 1000 Miglia events, with Coppa Florida and Coppa Classic champions earning a spot in the 2026 1000 Miglia in Italy, while the Coppa Hyper winner will compete in the 2026 1000 Miglia Experience Italia. Additionally, top finishers in Coppa Florida received entries to the 2026 Florida edition. As part of their victory, each winner was also awarded an exclusive Chopard timepiece, symbolizing the timeless elegance of the race, and a Pacto racing helmet, celebrating the fusion of heritage and high-performance motorsport.The grand finale of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida unfolded in spectacular fashion with an elegant Award Ceremony held in the iconic ballroom of the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. As the sun set on an unforgettable journey, participants, partners, and esteemed guests gathered in one of Florida’s most historic and prestigious venues to celebrate the completion of this remarkable first edition.A key highlight of the exclusive Award Ceremony at the Biltmore Hotel was the Poltrona Frau Best Interior Design Award, recognizing outstanding craftsmanship in automotive interiors. This special accolade, curated by a selected jury of design and automotive experts, was awarded to three standout vehicles, one for each class.“This first edition of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida marks a milestone in the legacy of this iconic event, seamlessly blending the heritage of Italian motorsport with the dynamic energy of Florida. Over the past days, we have witnessed an extraordinary display of passion, competition, and camaraderie, with historic and modern automotive masterpieces traversing some of the state’s most breathtaking landscapes, embraced by an enthusiastic crowd at every stop. This journey has been about more than just the race—it has been a tribute to the timeless allure of classic motoring and the shared love for excellence that unites us across continents. As we close this inaugural chapter, we look ahead with great ambition, eager to build on this success and further cement the 1000 Miglia’s presence in the United States.” commented Massimo Cicatiello, President of EGA USA, the organizer of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida.“70 cars in the race and an incredible public turnout: the first edition of the 1000 Miglia Experience USA Florida hit the mark, delivering unforgettable emotions to both participants on the road and spectators along the route. Everywhere we went, we were met with warmth and enthusiasm. I will always remember the excitement in picturesque locations like Venice and the awe-inspiring atmosphere of Cape Canaveral. Throughout the journey, we experienced two distinct yet equally fascinating sides of this great country: the endless stretches of open roads and the iconic tourist and residential destinations that made our route so memorable. - Commented Aldo Bonomi, President of Automobile Club of Brescia - My deepest gratitude goes to the local organizers and, above all, to the crews who took part in this first edition in Florida. Their participation confirms the strong appeal of the 1000 Miglia format, even in new territories and markets. My hope is to see them soon in Italy, at the starting line of the legendary race in Brescia - the city of the 1000 Miglia - which, thanks to initiatives like the 1000 Miglia Experience USA Florida, continues to expand its global presence under the banner of the Red Arrow.”“Bringing the 1000 Miglia Experience to Florida for the first time has been an incredible journey, one that perfectly blends the heritage of this legendary race with the vibrancy of the Sunshine State. The passion and enthusiasm we have witnessed have been truly remarkable. This event is not just about competition; it’s about storytelling, culture, and creating lasting memories. The overwhelming response to this inaugural edition proves that the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida is here to stay, and we are already looking ahead to making future editions even more extraordinary.” Commented Gaetano Dieni, Director of Marketing & Communication at EGA Worldwide and Partner at EGA Events USA.The resounding success of the inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience Florida marks the beginning of a new legacy, forging a lasting connection between Italy’s storied automotive heritage and Florida’s vibrant motorsport culture. The enthusiasm from participants and spectators alike has set the stage for what promises to become a celebrated annual tradition.

