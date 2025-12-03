Breast Cancer Alliance Welcomes Michelle Bella as Executive Director

Michelle Bella is the new Executive Director of Breast Cancer Alliance

The board of Breast Cancer Alliance is pleased to announce the hiring of seasoned media executive, Michelle Bella, as its new Executive Director.

I’m excited to grow the organization’s reach so that we can fund more breakthrough research, support more surgeons and expand access to life saving care for even more women” — Michelle Bella

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The board of Breast Cancer Alliance is pleased to announce the hiring of seasoned media executive, Michelle Bella, as its new Executive Director. Michelle brings an impressive track record of development and growth with over 20 years of strategic marketing experience, including at ESPN/The Walt Disney Company, NBC Universal/Telemundo and Univision.“We are thrilled to have a professional of Michelle’s caliber and talent lead Breast Cancer Alliance as we enter our 30th year. Her passion for excellence and engagement will build on the tremendous energy of our donors and our board, as we continue toward our goals of improving treatment of and, ultimately, eradicating breast cancer,” said BCA President Karen Colella.Michelle has broad experience in media and sports marketing with demonstratable results in growing brands, audiences and engagement. In addition to managing a portfolio of multi-billion dollar sports-media franchises, Michelle also managed functional teams across legal, accounting and finance, making her incredibly well positioned in stewardship. Since leaving ESPN/The Walt Disney Company in 2023, Michelle has led her own marketing consultancy. Michelle is a long time resident of Greenwich, CT.“I am honored to join Breast Cancer Alliance at a moment when the need for bold, innovative action has never been greater. Together with this remarkable board and community, I’m excited to grow the organization’s reach so that we can fund more breakthrough research, support more surgeons and expand access to life saving care for even more women,” said Michelle.Breast Cancer Alliance, based in Greenwich, CT, is a national non-profit whose mission is to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment and cure. To promote these goals, we invest in innovative research, breast surgical oncology fellowships, screening and diagnostic for the underserved.

