GREENWICH, CT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Claudia Grimaldi MarksEmail: Claudia@breastcanceralliance.orgDate: March 10, 2025 Breast Cancer Alliance Announces Annual 5K Run/Walk to Support Screening for the Underserved Greenwich, CT — Breast Cancer Alliance (BCA) is thrilled to announce its annual 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Richards, 329 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT at 9:00am. This highly anticipated event unites runners, walkers, and community members of all ages to promote health, wellness, and the fight against breast cancer.BCA ‘s 5K Run/Walk is more than a race—it’s a chance to make a meaningful impact. This year, proceeds will directly fund BCA’s Screening Grants, which provide life-saving mammograms and ultrasounds for underserved communities in Connecticut and Westchester County, NY.This year, a mammogram van will be stationed in the parking lot to reinforce the importance of screening. In addition, it will provide an opportunity to demystify the procedure for those who have never seen a mammogram imaging unit and to understand how it works.Every step taken and every dollar raised at our 5K Run/Walk helps fund crucial, life-saving screenings and diagnostic support for those who might not otherwise have access. We are incredibly grateful to our participants and sponsors for their dedication and generosity. Together, we are creating a future with better outcomes and more hope.” said Karen Colella, BCA President.Event Details:● Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025● Time: 8:00 AM – Registration Opens● Race Start: 9:00 AM● Location: Richards, 359 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT● Distance: 5K (3.1 miles)Whether you're an experienced runner, a casual walker, or simply looking for a great way to give back, we invite everyone to join us in making a difference!Race Day Experience:● Enjoy a warm and inspiring community atmosphere as we come together for a meaningful cause.● Start the day with a delicious complimentary breakfast provided by Z Hospitality.● Get energized with live music and entertainment.● Bring the kids for fun Face Painting by Maria.● Prizes will be awarded to top finishers in various categories.Don’t miss the chance to be part of this exciting community event! Sign up today at www.runsignup.com/breastcancer5k The mission of Breast Cancer Alliance is to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment, and cure. (breastcanceralliance.org) To promote these goals, BCA invests in innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, education, and screening for the underserved.Follow Breast Cancer Alliance on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for updates.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or additional information, contact Claudia Marks at Claudia@breastcanceralliance.org or call 203-861-0014.### END ###

