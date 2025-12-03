Panel: Africa 6th – Harnessing the Investment Power of the African Diaspora

Africa Investment Network and 17 Asset Management Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock Diaspora Investment Pathways Across Africa

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Africa Investment Network (AIN) and 17 Asset Management (17AM) today announced a strategic partnership to expand high-quality, scalable pathways for diaspora investment across the African continent. The collaboration will mobilize capital, de-risk transactions, strengthen research and data transparency, and connect bankable ventures with diaspora investors through curated pipelines, structured investment vehicles, market intelligence, and in-market facilitation.Under the partnership, AIN and 17AM will jointly:- Map the Africa Investment Landscape, identifying available investment opportunities across countries, industry segments, asset classes and investment vehicles appropriate for the African Diaspora.- Build a Diaspora Pathways Program that provides awareness, investment education, and access to investable opportunities across priority sectors.- Launch a shared intelligence and research platform offering diaspora investors access to market insights and data on investment performance across Africa, including returns benchmarks, comparative stock exchange performance, sector outlooks, regulatory updates, and analysis of emerging investment vehicles, to close the information gap and support informed investment decisions.- Create an import/export trade and deal catalogue that highlights opportunities and services and facilitates partnerships.- Convene Investment Roadshows through AIN’s Global Africa Summit (GAS) series, beginning with GAS Accra, December 11–12, 2025, to showcase deals, host B2B/B2G matchmaking, and accelerate closings.“Diaspora capital is one of Africa’s most strategic advantages: strategically patient, purpose-driven, and deeply connected to local outcomes,” said Jane Reindorf-Osei, Founder & CEO of the Africa Investment Network. “Our partnership with 17 Asset Management turns that advantage into investable pathways, pairing rigorous structuring with hands-on facilitation and real-time market intelligence so capital lands where it matters most.”“We’re excited to combine 17AM’s investment design and impact rigor with AIN’s unparalleled convening power and on-the-ground networks,” said John Morris, Chairman, 17 Asset Management. “By adding research, data transparency and compliant market access to the equation, we are equipping diaspora investors with the tools, insights, and vehicles they need to confidently invest across sectors and geographies on the continent.”Near-Term Milestones- GAS Accra (Dec 11–12, 2025, Alisa Hotel): First public showcase of the joint pipeline, with sector briefings, investment roundtables, and B2B/B2G engagements.- Q2 2026: Launch of the Diaspora Investment Platform and opening of the first co-investment window.- 2026 Rollout: Investment Roadshows in North America, the Caribbean, and key African hubs.Call for PartnersAIN and 17AM invite governments, DFIs, asset managers, wealth advisors, family offices, corporate venture units, foundations, and ecosystem builders to collaborate on deal origination, risk-sharing facilities, and market-making initiatives that catalyze diaspora participation at scale.About Africa Investment Network (AIN)Africa Investment Network is a nonprofit chamber of commerce and platform dedicated to catalyzing trade, investment, and entrepreneurship between Africa and its global diaspora. Through its flagship Global Africa Summit series and year-round facilitation, AIN curates bankable pipelines, unlocks public–private partnerships, and equips SMEs to scale. ( www.africainvestmentnetwork.org About 17 Asset Management (17AM)17 Asset Management designs and manages investment strategies aligned with measurable impact outcomes. Working with investors, enterprises, and public-sector partners, 17AM structures vehicles, de-risks transactions, and advances capital toward sustainable development opportunities across emerging markets. (17assetmanagement.com)Media Contacts17 Asset ManagementHeather McGeehmcgee@17assetmanagement.com+1-917-776-723717assetmanagement.com

