Global Africa Summit DC Kicks Off Tomorrow at Catholic University of America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Africa Investment Network (AIN) will host the highly anticipated Global Africa Summit DC from October 14–15, 2025, at The Catholic University of America, bringing together policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from across Africa, the diaspora, and the United States.Under the 2025 theme “Global Partnerships: Fueling Africa’s Development and Collective Prosperity,” the Summit will explore trade, investment, innovation, and diaspora collaboration as key drivers of Africa’s economic transformation.Two Days of High-Level Dialogue and CelebrationThe Business Forum (October 14–15) will feature keynote addresses, fireside chats, and panel discussions on critical sectors including finance, healthcare, education, real estate, technology, agribusiness, renewable energy, infrastructure, and creative industries. Confirmed speakers include senior government officials, non-profit leaders, investors, and private-sector executives who are shaping the future of U.S.–Africa economic engagement and diaspora-led investment.The Summit will culminate in the Global Africa Dinner Gala on Wednesday, October 15, a red-carpet celebration of unity, culture, and achievement. The gala will be hosted by Jasmine Styles, award-winning journalist and anchor at ABC News 7, and will feature live musical performances, a Pan-African fashion showcase, and a prestigious award ceremony recognizing changemakers who exemplify excellence and impact across the continent and diaspora.This year’s honorees include:• Ndidi Nwuneli, Founder and CEO of the One Campaign, LEAP Africa and African Food Changemakers• Dr. Michael K. Obeng, Renowned plastic surgeon and founder of RESTORE Worldwide Foundation• Sinafik Gebru, Ethiopian entrepreneur and philanthropist advancing women’s empowerment• Clarence Wooten, Executive at X (Google X), serial tech entrepreneur and investor championing inclusive innovation• Clinton White, CEO Counselor Global Solutions“The Global Africa Summit DC is more than a conference—it’s a movement to bridge Africa and its global diaspora through meaningful partnerships, investment, and cultural exchange,” said Jane Reindorf-Osei, Founder and President of the Africa Investment Network. “We are honored to welcome an extraordinary gathering of leaders and visionaries who share our mission to fuel Africa’s development and collective prosperity.”About the Africa Investment NetworkFounded by Jane Reindorf-Osei, the Africa Investment Network (AIN) is a Washington-based nonprofit chamber of commerce committed to catalyzing trade, investment, and entrepreneurship between Africa, her diaspora and global partners. Through initiatives like the Global Africa Summit Series—set to expand to Accra, Ghana (December 2025) and Nassau, Bahamas (2026)—AIN seeks to redefine Africa’s global footprint and strengthen economic partnerships that advance inclusive prosperity.Event Details• Dates: October 14–15, 2025• Venues: Pryzbyla Student Center & Father O’Connell (Heritage) Hall, The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC• Website & Registration: www.globalafricasummit.com/pages/dctickets.html Media Contact📧 Press/Sponsorship Inquiries: info@africainvestmentnetwork.org📞 Media Contact: Smith Osei | smith.osei@africainvestmentnetwork.org +1.703.304.6847🔗 Follow: IG @Africa_Investment_Network | IG @GlobalAfricaSummit

