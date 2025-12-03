Pecan Jacks Continues National Expansion With Odessa, Texas Opening

Pecan Jacks Parks Legado

Pecan Jacks expands to Texas with new Odessa location at Parks Legado; Grand Opening is Dec. 13.

This store is something our whole family and the Odessa community can be proud of” — Russell Gilbert, Franchisee & Owner

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pecan Jacks Ice Cream & Candy Kitchen proudly announces the opening of its first-ever Texas location, bringing its beloved handcrafted ice cream, gourmet candies, and premium Southern-inspired treats to Odessa. The newest franchise location, Pecan Jacks Parks Legado , is officially open and will host its Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, December 13, at 12:00 p.m. The store is located at 7254 TX-191, Suite 103, Odessa, TX 79765.The Odessa location is owned and operated by franchisee Russell Gilbert, who brings a passion for community, hospitality, and entrepreneurship to the brand’s rapidly growing national footprint.“This opening marks a major milestone for our expansion into Texas, one of the fastest-growing markets in the country,” said Cory Mosley, VP of Growth & Franchise Development for Pecan Jacks. “Odessa is the perfect community to introduce our premium ice cream and candy experience, and we couldn’t be more excited for Russell and his team to bring something truly special to the area.”Pecan Jacks—founded by husband-and-wife team Veronica “Ronnie” Wyatt and Tim Wyatt—is known for its small-batch craftsmanship, elevated flavors, and a customer experience that blends fun, nostalgia, and premium quality. The brand continues to expand through franchise partnerships in high-growth markets across the U.S.“We’re thrilled to plant our flag in Texas officially,” said Ronnie Wyatt, Co-Founder of Pecan Jacks. “We’ve heard for years from customers who vacation near our Florida locations that they want Pecan Jacks in their hometowns. Seeing Odessa welcome us with open arms has been incredibly rewarding.”Co-Founder Tim Wyatt added, “Russell has been an amazing partner from day one. His commitment to creating a welcoming environment and delivering our signature Pecan Jacks experience makes him exactly the type of franchisee we’re proud to stand behind.”The Grand Opening Celebration on December 13 will include special promotions and the signature Pecan Jacks experience the brand has become known for. Guests can enjoy a free kids' scoop with any purchase, meet the franchise owner, and connect with the brand’s founders.“This store is something our whole family and the Odessa community can be proud of,” said franchisee and owner Russell Gilbert. “Pecan Jacks is more than ice cream—it’s a place where people make memories. We’re excited to finally open our doors and welcome everyone in.”About Pecan Jacks Ice Cream & Candy KitchenPecan Jacks is a premium handcrafted ice cream and candy brand known for its small-batch production, innovative flavors, and commitment to quality. With locations across Florida and now Texas, Pecan Jacks continues to expand through franchising, offering entrepreneurs a fun, profitable, and community-driven business opportunity. For more information about franchising, visit PecanJacksFranchise.com

