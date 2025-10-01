Pecan Jacks Added to SBA Franchise Directory, Opening Doors for More Entrepreneurs to Join Its Rapidly Growing Brand

Pecan Jacks earns SBA Franchise Directory approval, opening new funding opportunities for entrepreneurs eager to join its sweet success story.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pecan Jacks Ice Cream and Candy Kitchen, the Southern-inspired premium ice cream and candy kitchen, proudly announces its official addition to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Franchise Directory. This milestone offers entrepreneurs easier access to SBA-backed financing, further fueling the brand’s rapid expansion across the Southeast and beyond.Pecan Jacks has built a devoted following with its artisan ice cream, handcrafted chocolates, liquor-infused pralines, and nostalgic candies. Known for pairing small-batch indulgence with a joyful, family-friendly experience, the company has grown from its flagship location in Santa Rosa Beach to a network of franchisees introducing the brand to new communities. Being listed on the SBA directory now provides prospective franchisees with more financial flexibility, making ownership more attainable than ever.“Being listed on the SBA Franchise Directory is a major step forward in our mission to make Pecan Jacks accessible to more passionate entrepreneurs across the country,” said Veronica “Ronnie” Wyatt, Co-Founder and COO of Pecan Jacks. “It gives our franchisees additional financial options and makes the process of launching their own store even more achievable.”The SBA Franchise Directory is a vetted list of franchise systems that meet the federal agency’s eligibility requirements, ensuring consistency, compliance, and quality for both lenders and franchisees. Once listed, franchisees may qualify for SBA-backed loans that can cover franchise fees, equipment, real estate, or working capital. This creates a powerful advantage for entrepreneurs eager to invest in a proven franchise system without the financial hurdles that often limit business ownership.“This SBA approval not only validates the strength of our business model, but it also removes a significant barrier for those who have dreamed of business ownership with Pecan Jacks,” said Cory Mosley, VP of Growth and Franchise Development. “We’re thrilled about the opportunities this opens up for future franchisees who want to be part of a brand that blends indulgence, fun, and community.”The news comes at a time of significant momentum for Pecan Jacks. The brand has already announced the opening of multiple new locations across Texas, Florida, Utah, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas, Alabama, and Georgia. With interest in the premium dessert segment growing, Pecan Jacks is positioning itself as one of the fastest-expanding franchise brands in its category.Entrepreneurs who join the Pecan Jacks system gain access to a robust support platform, including site selection assistance, training programs, marketing strategies, and ongoing operational support. The SBA listing further strengthens the company’s appeal by aligning with its mission to make franchise ownership accessible, scalable, and profitable.“When we launched Pecan Jacks, our vision was bigger than ice cream and candy—we set out to create joy, community, and opportunity,” said Tim Wyatt, Co-Founder and Vice President. “Watching our brand grow through passionate franchisees has been incredibly rewarding, and this SBA recognition paves the way for even more success stories ahead.”Pecan Jacks continues to seek driven entrepreneurs who are passionate about creating memorable experiences for their communities while building rewarding businesses. With its strong brand recognition, high-quality product lineup, and a business model validated by SBA approval, the company is offering a compelling opportunity for today’s franchise investors.For more information about franchising opportunities with Pecan Jacks, visit PecanJacksFranchise.com About Pecan Jacks Ice Cream & Candy KitchenFounded by Veronica “Ronnie” and Tim Wyatt, Pecan Jacks is a premium ice cream and candy kitchen that blends artisan craftsmanship with Southern hospitality. The brand is known for its small-batch ice cream, handcrafted chocolates, liquor-infused pralines, gourmet brittles, and nostalgic confections. With its joyful, family-friendly atmosphere and a growing network of franchisees, Pecan Jacks is one of the fastest-growing brands in the premium sweets and dessert franchise category.

