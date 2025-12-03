GAMA-1 Technologies Awarded Seat on $151B Missile Defense Agency (MDA) SHIELD IDIQ Contract

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAMA-1 Technologies is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of the first contractors awarded under the $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) Multiple-Award IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity) vehicle administered by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). This award represents a significant milestone for GAMA-1, enabling the company to compete for task orders across a broad range of national-defense mission areas under this landmark acquisition vehicle.

As a mission-driven business specializing in cloud modernization, AI-driven analytics, cybersecurity, enterprise data management, and systems engineering for the federal government, GAMA-1 is uniquely positioned to deliver cutting-edge, mission-ready capabilities that align with SHIELD’s intent to streamline and accelerate defense acquisitions.

“SHIELD represents a shift toward faster, more adaptive acquisitions, and GAMA-1 is built for this environment. This award opens a direct lane for us to apply our cloud innovation and analytics expertise to our national security’s toughest problems. We are ready to bring our engineering discipline to accelerate and execute,” said Steve Carney, BD Capture Manager, GAMA-1 Technologies.

“GAMA-1 was founded to deliver innovation that protects and empowers federal missions,” added Gerald Stark, Vice President of Business Development. “Being selected for the initial tranche of SHIELD awardees positions us to leverage our core strengths in cloud, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and systems integration in support of MDA’s national security priorities.”

This award underscores GAMA-1’s commitment to supporting U.S. national security objectives with agile, technology-driven solutions. With the SHIELD contract vehicle in place, GAMA-1 stands ready to respond swiftly to Task Orders across multiple domains bridging cutting-edge technical execution with mission impact.

