GAMA-1 Wins NOAA SBITS Contract to Modernize and Elevate Enterprise Service Delivery
Beats out 6 to win $60M NOAA OCIO SDD IT and ServiceNow Support Services
NOAA’s Service Delivery Division (SDD) is at a pivotal point in its evolution, supporting over 5,000 current users across diverse locations, preparing to onboard 4,000 additional mission-focused personnel, and adapting to the broader shift toward a modern, enterprise-wide IT model. SBITS directly aligns with the federal government’s priorities on digital transformation, customer experience, and cost-efficiency, requiring solutions that deliver more with less while safeguarding operational excellence.
Delivering Innovation with Purpose
Through SBITS, Team GAMA-1 will advance NOAA’s vision by:
• Modernizing the Service Desk with AI & Automation
• Proactive Monitoring & Maintenance
• Strengthening Cybersecurity & Compliance
• Elevating Customer Experience (CX)
Mission-Ready for Government Transformation
“SBITS is more than an IT contract, it’s about shaping the future of service delivery at NOAA,” said Gus Gamarra, President of GAMA-1 Technologies. “Through automation, AI, and purpose-driven innovation, we will help NOAA scale support services, improve user experience, and meet modernization goals, while carefully managing cost and risk.”
Team GAMA-1’s management and technical approach directly aligns with SBITS vision enabling NOAA SDD to improve value, efficiency, and productivity while delivering a next-generation, AI-augmented, enterprise-wide Service Desk.
