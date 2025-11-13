GAMA-1 Wins NOAA SBITS Contract to Modernize and Elevate Enterprise Service Delivery

GAMA-1 is Awarded the SBITS NOAA Task Order Under NMITS

SBITS is about shaping the future of service delivery at NOAA.

Mission-Ready for Government Transformation

GPTW certification logo

For five consecutive years, GAMA-1 has been certified a Great Place to Work, a testament to our culture of collaboration, trust, and purpose.

Beats out 6 to win $60M NOAA OCIO SDD IT and ServiceNow Support Services

SBITS is about shaping the future of service delivery through automation, AI, and purpose-driven innovation. We will help scale support services, improve user experience, and meet modernization goals.”
— GAMA-1 President, Gustavo Gamarra
WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAMA-1 Technologies is proud to announce that GAMA-1, in partnership with TekSynap, Daston, and Contender Solutions, has been awarded NOAA’s Service Desk and Business IT Support Services (SBITS) contract. This win reflects NOAA’s trust in our team’s proven expertise, deep institutional knowledge, and shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and mission impact.

NOAA’s Service Delivery Division (SDD) is at a pivotal point in its evolution, supporting over 5,000 current users across diverse locations, preparing to onboard 4,000 additional mission-focused personnel, and adapting to the broader shift toward a modern, enterprise-wide IT model. SBITS directly aligns with the federal government’s priorities on digital transformation, customer experience, and cost-efficiency, requiring solutions that deliver more with less while safeguarding operational excellence.

Delivering Innovation with Purpose

Through SBITS, Team GAMA-1 will advance NOAA’s vision by:
• Modernizing the Service Desk with AI & Automation
• Proactive Monitoring & Maintenance
• Strengthening Cybersecurity & Compliance
• Elevating Customer Experience (CX)

Mission-Ready for Government Transformation

“SBITS is more than an IT contract, it’s about shaping the future of service delivery at NOAA,” said Gus Gamarra, President of GAMA-1 Technologies. “Through automation, AI, and purpose-driven innovation, we will help NOAA scale support services, improve user experience, and meet modernization goals, while carefully managing cost and risk.”

Team GAMA-1’s management and technical approach directly aligns with SBITS vision enabling NOAA SDD to improve value, efficiency, and productivity while delivering a next-generation, AI-augmented, enterprise-wide Service Desk.

Gerald Stark
GAMA-1 Technologies, LLC
+1 301-982-4262
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

GAMA-1 Technologies: Driving Innovation in Environmental Intelligence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GAMA-1 Wins NOAA SBITS Contract to Modernize and Elevate Enterprise Service Delivery

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Environment, IT Industry, Natural Disasters, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Gerald Stark
GAMA-1 Technologies, LLC
+1 301-982-4262
Company/Organization
GAMA-1 Technologies, LLC
7500 Greenway Center Drive, Suite 400
Greenbelt, Maryland, 20770
United States
+1 301-982-4262
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

GAMA-1 Technologies is a mission-driven business empowering federal agencies to deliver smarter services through secure cloud modernization, AI-driven automation, and adaptive cybersecurity and compliance. We specialize in enabling decision support mission critical data to benefit humanity, leveraging innovation to streamline government and accelerate outcomes that matter. With deep roots in environmental observation infrastructure and data modernization, we help federal agencies transform legacy systems, unify mission data, and embrace digital-first operations. Our solutions are engineered for public good - driving efficiency, reducing costs, and amplifying mission success. As an AWS Advanced Tier Partner, MS AI Cloud Partner, Scaled Agile Silver Partner, and Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, with ISO 9001, 20000-1, 27001 certifications, we align technical precision with mission impact.

GAMA-1's Contract Vehicles

More From This Author
GAMA-1 Wins NOAA SBITS Contract to Modernize and Elevate Enterprise Service Delivery
Fortune Media & Great Place To Work Name GAMA-1 Technologies to 2025 Best Workplaces in Technology List, Ranking No. 46
NOAA Recognizes GAMA-1’s Dr. Michael Wilson for Delivering $50K in Monthly Cloud Savings
View All Stories From This Author