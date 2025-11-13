GAMA-1 Wins NOAA SBITS Contract to Modernize and Elevate Enterprise Service Delivery

SBITS is about shaping the future of service delivery at NOAA. Mission-Ready for Government Transformation For five consecutive years, GAMA-1 has been certified a Great Place to Work, a testament to our culture of collaboration, trust, and purpose.

Beats out 6 to win $60M NOAA OCIO SDD IT and ServiceNow Support Services

SBITS is about shaping the future of service delivery through automation, AI, and purpose-driven innovation. We will help scale support services, improve user experience, and meet modernization goals.” — GAMA-1 President, Gustavo Gamarra

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAMA-1 Technologies is proud to announce that GAMA-1, in partnership with TekSynap , Daston, and Contender Solutions, has been awarded NOAA’s Service Desk and Business IT Support Services (SBITS) contract. This win reflects NOAA’s trust in our team’s proven expertise, deep institutional knowledge, and shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and mission impact. NOAA’s Service Delivery Division (SDD) is at a pivotal point in its evolution, supporting over 5,000 current users across diverse locations, preparing to onboard 4,000 additional mission-focused personnel, and adapting to the broader shift toward a modern, enterprise-wide IT model. SBITS directly aligns with the federal government’s priorities on digital transformation, customer experience, and cost-efficiency, requiring solutions that deliver more with less while safeguarding operational excellence.Delivering Innovation with PurposeThrough SBITS, Team GAMA-1 will advance NOAA’s vision by:• Modernizing the Service Desk with AI & Automation• Proactive Monitoring & Maintenance• Strengthening Cybersecurity & Compliance• Elevating Customer Experience (CX)Mission-Ready for Government Transformation“SBITS is more than an IT contract, it’s about shaping the future of service delivery at NOAA,” said Gus Gamarra, President of GAMA-1 Technologies. “Through automation, AI, and purpose-driven innovation, we will help NOAA scale support services, improve user experience, and meet modernization goals, while carefully managing cost and risk.”Team GAMA-1’s management and technical approach directly aligns with SBITS vision enabling NOAA SDD to improve value, efficiency, and productivity while delivering a next-generation, AI-augmented, enterprise-wide Service Desk.

GAMA-1 Technologies: Driving Innovation in Environmental Intelligence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.