Chiro One Joins Zocdoc’s Marketplace to Streamline and Accelerate Patients’ Access to Chiropractic Care

This is the latest step in Chiro One’s mission to make high-quality chiropractic care accessible to more communities across the country.

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiro One Wellness Centers, renowned for its delivery of high-quality chiropractic care and high levels of patient satisfaction, announced today that it has joined Zocdoc, the leading healthcare platform that connects patients to great care. Through this partnership, patients can more seamlessly discover and book in-network appointments with Chiro One’s Doctor of Chiropractic (DCs). This partnership reflects a shared commitment to simplifying patients’ healthcare experience and accelerating their access to quality care.

Joining Zocdoc is the latest advancement of Chiro One’s mission to make high quality chiropractic care accessible to more communities across the country, and provide safe, pharmaceutical-free pain relief.

Through Zocdoc, patients can now browse Chiro One providers’ appointment availability in real time, verify insurance coverage, and instantly book appointments — often for same- or next-day visits. The experience is designed to meet patients where they are, 24/7, offering a seamless, digital-first way to find and schedule care that fits their needs.

“By making appointments available through Zocdoc, we hope to not only expand access to safe, effective, and affordable chiropractic care, but also introduce new audiences to holistic healthcare, preventative wellness, and the power of drug free pain relief at a time when it’s needed more than ever.” Mark Lagerkvist D.C. (Senior Vice President Mid-West Mid-Atlantic Region) at Chiro One.

By joining Zocdoc, Chiro One also helps its providers connect with new, high intent patients searching for in-network care. Zocdoc also fills last-minute cancellations and unused time slots, increasing schedule efficiency and bringing more value to both patients and providers.

With more than 100 clinic locations nationwide, Chiro One helps thousands of patients overcome pain and improve their quality of life each day through a clinically proven model of care that combines gentle chiropractic adjustments with active rehabilitative therapies to achieve the best possible patient outcomes.

Chiro One providers are now discoverable on Zocdoc, making it easier than ever for patients to access the chiropractic care they need — when, where, and how they want it.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One provides a holistic, patient-centered model of chiropractic care focused on pain relief, improved function, and long-term wellness. Through a combination of chiropractic adjustments and active therapies, Chiro One helps patients overcome pain, increase body mobility and function, and improve overall wellness. With over 100 clinics nationwide accepting most major insurance plans, Chiro One makes high-quality chiropractic care convenient and affordable.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the leading healthcare platform that connects patients to great care. Each month, millions of patients visit Zocdoc.com or use the Zocdoc app to find quality, in-network doctors, see their real-time availability, and instantly book appointments for in-person or virtual care. Zocdoc doesn't just streamline healthcare; it accelerates access, with the typical appointment happening within 24 to 72 hours of booking.

The company also supports healthcare providers across every state, specialty and segment — from solo practitioners to large hospitals and health systems. With Zocdoc, they can grow their practice, reach new patients where they're seeking care, save staff time with tools that integrate into their practice software, and delight their patients through great experiences that keep them coming back. Overall, Zocdoc delivers the seamless, modern healthcare experience patients deserve.

