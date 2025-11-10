Chiro One Wellness Centers Announces New Scottsdale Location as Part of Nationwide Growth

The new clinic continues Chiro One’s mission to make high-quality chiropractic care accessible to more communities across the country.

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiro One Wellness Centers announced today that it will expand its services with the reopening of its Scottsdale, Arizona chiropractic clinic.

Chiro One’s clinically proven model of care combines gentle chiropractic adjustments with active rehabilitative therapies to achieve the best possible patient outcomes. Treatment is personalized for each patient’s unique symptoms and needs. This distinctive approach, combined with their commitment to comprehensive evaluations and accurate diagnoses, has driven the company to national recognition in just a few short years.

Founded in the Chicago area in 1992, by 2018 Chiro One had expanded to include 46 clinic locations. Today there more than 100 Chiro One clinics serving patients across nine states - Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and Virginia, earning Chiro One its reputation as a premier provider of quality chiropractic care.

"We’re thrilled to open our doors in Scottsdale and become part of this vibrant community," said Sylvia Kim, D.C., Senior Vice President at Chiro One. "Our mission has always been to help people feel, function, and live better—and this new clinic brings us one step closer to making high-quality chiropractic care accessible to even more patients."

Patients may begin scheduling appointments with Chiro One of North Scottsdale starting November 10, 2025, by visiting Chiro One’s website or calling 855-424–4761 to speak to Chiro One’s patient scheduling team. Chiro One of North Scottsdale is located at: 8377 E Hartford Dr #120, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. Visit the clinic page for hours and directions, or learn more about its Clinic Director, Dr. Austin Stendbach.

Patients outside the Scottsdale area can find their nearest clinic using the Chiro One Clinic Locator on the Chiro One website. The locator allows users to search for specific clinics by ZIP code or sort all clinics by state, region, or city. It also includes clinic contact information, hours, staff profiles, and directions.

