Fulcrum Contracting Expands Roofing and Siding Services Across Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fulcrum Contracting , a Connecticut-based roofing and siding contractor with more than 20 years of experience, today announced the expansion of its residential and commercial service capabilities. The update includes additional roofing material options, enhanced installation processes, and faster timelines for homeowners and businesses throughout Connecticut.The expansion comes at a time when Connecticut properties are facing increased weather-related stress, including heavier snowfall, storm activity, and fluctuating temperatures. As a result, many residents and commercial property owners are seeking durable, weather-ready roofing and siding solutions that meet insurance requirements and long-term structural needs.Fulcrum Contracting now offers a broader range of services for both homes and commercial buildings. The company’s residential roofing options include asphalt shingles, metal roofing, and updated low-slope and flat roofing systems. Its commercial capabilities now cover EPDM, TPO, PVC, metal systems, and silicone roof coatings. The contractor has also expanded its vinyl siding installation and repair services to provide weather-resistant, low-maintenance exterior solutions. In addition, new underlayment systems have been introduced to improve protection during heavy snow and rain. Most residential roofing projects can now be completed within one to three days, depending on the home’s size and chosen materials.With two decades of experience across Fairfield County, New Haven County, Hartford, and surrounding areas, Fulcrum Contracting has developed installation practices tailored to local climate conditions . These methods help protect structures from ice, wind, and seasonal temperature changes, ensuring long-term resilience for both residential and commercial properties.“We’ve always focused on providing dependable roofing and siding services built for Connecticut’s unique weather,” said a spokesperson for Fulcrum Contracting. “Expanding our capabilities allows us to support more homeowners and businesses with materials and installation methods that promote long-term protection.”Recent customer trends show rising interest in metal roofing, flat roofing systems, and durable vinyl siding. Fulcrum has also seen an increase in storm-related inspections and repairs as property owners prepare for seasonal weather patterns and seek proactive maintenance.Fulcrum Contracting is currently accepting new residential and commercial projects across Connecticut. Property owners can request inspections or project estimates through the company’s website.Fulcrum Contracting is a licensed and insured roofing and siding contractor based in Connecticut. With more than 20 years of experience, the company provides residential and commercial roofing , vinyl siding installation, and weather-ready exterior solutions. The business focuses on quality craftsmanship, customer-first service, and materials suited to Connecticut’s climate.

