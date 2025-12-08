23rd State Announces Launch of SHAKE Glitter Drops: A New Hemp-Derived THC Beverage Enhancer with Food-Safe Glitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 23rd State , a Minnesota-based cannabis brand focused on equity and modern consumer experiences, today announced the launch of SHAKE Glitter Drops , a hemp-derived THC beverage enhancer formulated with food-safe glitter. The product is designed for adults 21+ seeking a microdose-friendly way to elevate both the appearance and experience of their drinks.SHAKE Glitter Drops blend flavorless, food-grade glitter with low-dose, Farm Bill–compliant THC. The enhancer mixes easily with sparkling water, mocktails, juices, seltzers, and other beverages without altering taste, offering users a simple way to incorporate hemp-derived cannabinoids into social gatherings or personal relaxation routines.Created for a Growing Demand in Alcohol Alternatives Consumers have increasingly shown interest in microdosing, mindful consumption, and alternatives to traditional alcohol-based beverages. According to early feedback from retail partners, many customers are seeking cannabis options that support social settings while remaining approachable and low intensity. SHAKE aims to meet this demand by pairing gentle effects with a visually distinctive presentation.Features and Safety StandardsSHAKE Glitter Drops use flavorless, food-grade glitter that is specifically designed for beverage use, allowing customers to add a visually striking shimmer to their drinks without affecting taste or texture. The formulation includes hemp-derived THC and CBG that meet all requirements of the 2018 Farm Bill, ensuring compliance with federal regulations across eligible markets. Each batch is third-party lab tested, and customers can access testing results via QR codes included on the packaging to verify potency and safety.The product comes in a portable dropper bottle, making it convenient for on-the-go use and allowing consumers to control their dose with precision. Its versatile formulation is compatible with a wide range of beverages, from sparkling water to crafted mocktails, giving consumers flexibility in how they incorporate hemp-derived cannabinoids into their routines. The overall design of SHAKE supports responsible use and accessible dosing for adults who are new to cannabinoids, as well as those looking for a low-intensity enhancement to their existing wellness or social habits.Inspired by Minnesota’s Cannabis Heritage23rd State takes its name from Minnesota—the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis. The brand focuses on creating products that reflect the region’s emphasis on safety, equity, and thoughtful cannabis reform. SHAKE aligns with these values by offering an inclusive, design-forward product intended for a variety of lifestyles and consumption preferences.Leadership Commentary“Our goal with SHAKE was to create something joyful, stylish, and easy to use,” said a spokesperson for 23rd State. “We wanted a product that supports celebration while remaining responsible and accessible. SHAKE brings together the visual fun of glitter with the gentle experience of microdosed hemp-derived THC.”AvailabilitySHAKE Glitter Drops are available for adults 21+ through select retail partners and through the 23rd State website in eligible markets. Each product includes clear labeling and full access to laboratory testing information for transparency and consumer confidence.About 23rd State23rd State is a Minnesota-born cannabis brand dedicated to creating safe, stylish, and inclusive THC products. Inspired by the state’s equity-focused cannabis movement, the company develops microdose-friendly alternatives designed to support celebration, creativity, and responsible enjoyment. All products are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and are tested by third-party laboratories.

