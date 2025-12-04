Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference Keynotes

CFOs of Wayfair, Hasbro, and Sysdig to Headline Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference in Boston

This lineup brings together leaders who’ve been in the trenches and know how to drive growth, manage risk, and build stronger, more resilient finance organizations.” — Jack McCullough

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CFO Leadership Council (CFOLC), a professional association for senior finance leaders ready to supercharge their career and professional growth, announces keynote roster for the Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference , returning to Boston, June 3–5, 2026. The three-day program is engineered for senior finance leaders who own outcomes providing practical operating models to de-risk decisions, fund innovation with discipline, compress cycle times, and harden the enterprise against volatility.SPRING 2026 KEYNOTE LINEUP:Charlie Wagner – EVP and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals on Navigating Uncertainty in Biotech.Wagner will share how CFOs can partner across the enterprise to fuel innovation, scale for growth, and drive operational excellence, while delivering exceptional financial performance.Karen Walker — CFO & Office of the CEO, Sysdig on Scaling in the Cloud Era.A veteran of Uber, Pandora, and PagerDuty, Walker will outline high-velocity finance models that remove friction from deal-to-cash, align finance with product and go-to-market, and govern cyber and AI risk while supporting global scale.Gina Goetter — CFO & COO, Hasbro, Inc on Reinventing Play.Goetter brings the inside story of transforming a 100-year-old brand portfolio in a digital-first world; how CFOs simplify complex portfolios, protect brand equity, and lead dual transformations, from physical to digital and legacy to future all while strengthening margins.Kate Gulliver — CFO & CAO, Wayfair on E-Commerce Leadership in a New Era.Gulliver will unpack how Wayfair connects people, talent, technology, and financial strategy; use data and AI to sharpen pricing, inventory, and customer experience; and make high-confidence investments in dynamic markets.Dr. Tim Naddy — Vice President of Finance, Savannah Bananas on Swing for the Fences.What can a sellout sensation in sports teach finance? Naddy will highlight how customer-centric metrics, bold experimentation, and finance-as-enabler drive outsized demand and scalable operations without losing identity.Together, these voices have been intentionally curated to reflect where the role of the CFO is heading and to arm attendees with proven approaches they can adapt to their own context. “CFOs tell me they want real-world ideas they can put to work—not hype. This lineup brings together leaders who’ve been in the trenches and know how to drive growth, manage risk, and build stronger, more resilient finance organizations.” said Jack McCullough, President & Founder, CFO Leadership Council.CONFERENCE EXPERIENCE & VALUEEach pass includes keynote and breakout sessions, two cocktail receptions, full breakfast and lunch, and exhibit hall access. The program is purpose-built to deliver volatility-ready planning, measurable productivity gains across approvals and cash cycles, AI initiatives tied to ROI, disciplined transformation funding, and operating cadences that align finance with R&D, product, operations, and go-to-market.Registration for Boston | June 3–5, 2026 is open with limited-time lowest pricing.Reserve your seat and step out of the day-to-day to operate at the next level of leadership.Learn more at cfoleadership.com/spring-conference/About The CFO Leadership Council:The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven “for CFOs, by CFOs,” the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a trusted professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,600+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

