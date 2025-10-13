16 Fintech Startups Reach Finals of FATE Pitch Stage

FATE 2024 Pitch Stage

Renowned angel investors and VCs to judge early-stage businesses and products aimed at accelerating digital transformation.

FATE is the ideal setting to bring together top startups to pitch their groundbreaking ideas and new AI solutions to investors and potential customers—CFOs and other finance pros.” — RD Whitney, Producer of FATE.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo FATE ) has announced the Finalists in its 2025 Pitch Stage competition.These trailblazing startup companies will take the stage at FATE, November 13-14 in New York, to compete for prestigious awards and cash prizes across four sectors: Core Finance Tech Stack, Business Intelligence & Automation, Productivity Tools, and Disruptive Platforms.More than 1,300 finance leaders have already signed up for FATE, a must-attend event featuring 100+ tech exhibitors demonstrating their latest products, AI capabilities, and automation innovations designed to boost the performance of finance teams.The two-day event is packed with interactive learning theater sessions, Stack Hack product demos, and keynote presentations. Pitch Stage participants will be available to network one-on-one with attendees in the FATE Startup Pavilion."FATE is the ideal setting to bring together top startups to pitch their groundbreaking ideas and new AI solutions to investors and potential customers—CFOs and other finance pros," said RD Whitney, President of Chief Executive Group and CFO Leadership Council, Producer of FATE.In addition to providing a platform for startups and founders to generate interest from investors, partners and early adopters, FATE offers professional coaching from a team of startup mentors to help competitors improve their pitching skills and gain insights into market expectations.FATE Pitch Stage received applications from startups based around the world, and a steering committee of finance executives and practitioners selected the best of the best to participate in the pitch competition.Check out the innovative Fintech startups taking the spotlight on the FATE Pitch Stage:Business Intelligence and Automation· CashIO · Detechtico · FinDaily.io · LuminiumProductivity Tools· CPAAutomation.ai · Fortifai · Gale · Meshly.aiDisruptive Platforms and Tools· ClientRetain · debtigo · Fina Labs · VirtuSpectCore Finance Tech Stack· Acclara AI · Mesh · Walleot · Wrangler DataRegister today and be part of the innovation shaping the future of finance.About FATE - The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is where innovation meets execution. Powered by CFO Leadership, FATE brings together thousands of senior finance professionals, technology providers, and thought leaders for two days of actionable insights, strategic networking, and future-focused learning.

