KCB Credit and Elphi Partner to Enhance Credit Data Access for Mortgage Lenders

KCB Credit - Elphi Partnership

Empowering mortgage lenders with faster, integrated access to KCB Credit reports through Elphi’s next-generation platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KCB Credit, a trusted provider of credit reporting services, and Elphi, a fintech SaaS company offering a next-generation mortgage loan origination platform, have partnered to provide mortgage lenders with faster, more efficient access to credit data.

The new integration enables Elphi users to order KCB Credit reports directly through the platform. By embedding KCB Credit’s solutions into Elphi’s workflows, lenders eliminate redundant processes, accelerate loan decisions, and improve borrower experience.

"We are thrilled to integrate KCB Credit’s services into Elphi," said Daniel Gottesmann, COO of Elphi. "This partnership streamlines credit report access for lenders, helping them operate more efficiently and deliver a smoother experience to borrowers."

"KCB Credit’s Integration with Elphi has helped our customers close more loans with less manual work", said Travis Fawcett, CEO at KCB Credit. "Elphi’s platform helps mortgage companies make every process of the loan simpler and faster!"

About KCB Credit:

KCB Credit provides reliable and comprehensive credit reporting services to the mortgage industry. Known for accuracy, service, and innovation, KCB Credit equips lenders with the information they need to make informed decisions quickly.

About Elphi:

Elphi is a fintech SaaS company revolutionizing the mortgage industry with its next-generation loan origination platform. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Elphi empowers lenders to streamline processes and improve their operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

