Advantage Credit and Elphi Partner to Deliver Seamless Credit Reporting for Lenders

Advantage Credit - Elphi Partnership

Advantage Credit and Elphi partner to streamline credit reporting, enabling lenders to access reports seamlessly within Elphi’s platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Credit, a leading provider of credit reporting solutions, and Elphi, a fintech SaaS company offering a next-generation mortgage loan origination platform, have announced a strategic partnership designed to simplify and enhance the credit reporting experience for mortgage lenders.

The integration between Advantage Credit and Elphi allows lenders to order and access credit reports directly through Elphi’s platform. This streamlined process eliminates manual steps, reduces errors, and enables faster decision-making. By embedding Advantage Credit’s trusted services into Elphi’s workflow, lenders gain reliable credit data without leaving their origination environment.

"We are excited to partner with Advantage Credit to bring their market-leading credit solutions into Elphi’s platform," said Daniel Gottesmann, COO of Elphi. "This integration removes friction from the origination process and gives lenders the data they need instantly, improving both efficiency and the borrower experience."

“Advantage Credit is proud to partner with Elphi to deliver innovative, seamless credit solutions within a modern loan origination environment," said Patrick Tynan, Executive Vice President for Sales Operations at Advantage Credit. “Together, we’re empowering lenders with tools that not only streamline operations but also set the stage for the future of digital mortgage lending."

About Advantage Credit:

Advantage Credit is a national provider of credit reporting and verification solutions for mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions. Known for industry-leading customer service and innovative technologies, Advantage Credit supports lending institutions with the tools they need to deliver faster, more accurate, and compliant decisions. Visit www.AdvCredit.com for more information.

About Elphi:

Elphi is a fintech SaaS company revolutionizing the mortgage industry with its next-generation loan origination platform. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Elphi empowers lenders to streamline processes and improve their operations.



