Tilley launches nationwide farm profit platform as agriculture crisis deepens

Tilley is a farm profit platform that transforms scattered data into actionable financial intelligence for row-crop producers and their advisors. Tilley combines advanced analytics and agricultural expertise to help farmers make data-informed decisions. Glen "Pug" Lyon is a West Texas cotton farmer who used Tilley’s optimization tools to make a strategic crop insurance pivot. If prices remain low as economists predict, Lyon’s potential PLC payments alone for Crop Year 2025 could reach $360,000. Joe Jennings, Tilley's CEO and founder, has roots in Mississippi farming

Technology connects farmers and advisors to navigate agriculture’s most severe crisis in decades

Farmers haven’t had a simple way to see their whole operation through one lens. Tilley gives them that… When everyone works from the same data, you stop guessing and start managing for profit.” — Tilley CEO and founder Joe Jennings

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Farmageddon” is how Tilley founder Joe Jennings describes the worst financial crisis to hit U.S. agriculture in decades. Farm bankruptcies have nearly doubled, and equipment values have plummeted. Commodity prices continue to slide, and input costs – like seed, fertilizer, labor and machinery – remain high. Lending standards have tightened, and the Federal Reserve reports rising repayment risk as declining income and higher repricing on loans pressure farmers’ cash-flow margins.In response, Tilley is launching its profit platform nationwide. Tilley technology empowers farmers and connects their advisors – lenders, crop insurance professionals and commodity brokers – on one shared system, transforming complex farm data into clear, real-time insights for faster, smarter, better-informed financial decisions all season long.The urgency for a new way of doing things is clear. "Today's farmers are CEOs of complex, capital-intensive businesses. They're drowning in data while starving for insights," said Jordan Jennings, Tilley’s director of client services. "Critical farm information is trapped across disconnected systems and separate conversations with advisors who work from different data to support the same farmer. When your banker, insurance agent and grain marketer finally share one complete picture, smart farming becomes profitable farming."Tilley has proven its value to more than 1,000 farmers using the product’s crop sales and marketing tools during a market trial. Tilley’s technology helps farmers optimize financial and risk-management decisions that, when fully leveraged, show potential gains starting at $26 per acre in net-farm income for row crops, with the potential to increase significantly. Those gains are critical when farmers are losing $100 to $300 per acre across major commodities.Tilley is now being made available to farmers across the country.Glen Lyon, a West Texas cotton producer, saw Tilley’s impact firsthand. After years of automatically electing STAX crop insurance coverage, mounting losses in 2023 and 2024 forced him to reassess. Using Tilley’s optimization tools with his crop insurance agent, Lyon made a strategic pivot. He abandoned STAX in favor of ECO, SCO, RP and PLC crop insurance coverage. If prices remain low as economists predict, Lyon’s potential PLC payments alone for Crop Year 2025 could reach $360,000."Working with my agent and using Tilley gave me the confidence to go against the current," Lyon said at a recent grower meeting.Tilley was founded by Joe Jennings, a Chartered Financial Analyst who spent 40 years designing risk-management systems for financial institutions including the Royal Bank of Canada, Morgan Keegan and First Horizon. In 2015 he returned to his Mississippi farming roots to found Jordan River Advisors, a quantitative consulting firm specializing in commodity market-cycle forecasting. That work presented a puzzle Jennings couldn’t ignore: Why did one farmer prosper while another just down the road fought to stay afloat? Understanding why became the driving force behind Tilley."I spent years helping financially strained farmers navigate impossible economics," Joe Jennings said. “They had the numbers – scattered across notepads, spreadsheets and filing cabinets – but no way to turn them into answers. The analytical tools just didn’t exist. The data needed for real-time insights was too fragmented to be useful. So I started building the models to do the math farmers and their advisors couldn’t do on their own to make accurate, timely and data-informed decisions to improve profitability for farmers.”Tilley was built working with farmers, ag lenders, crop-insurance agents and grain marketers to address financial decision-making challenges at every stage of the farming cycle. The platform transforms scattered data into actionable insights.By organizing and structuring not only each farmer’s unique information — such as yield history, acreage and insurance records — but also data from the USDA , RMA, NOAA and land-grant agricultural universities, Tilley delivers clear, real-time intelligence that farmers and their advisors can act on with confidence.With a few clicks, users can run analyses, reports and side-by-side comparisons to guide major decisions — from crop-insurance coverage and loan requests to grain sales, input purchases and elections for Farms Service Agency programs that can protect farmers from significant income losses due to crop price fluctuations and revenue shortfalls.Tilley is available to farmers and their advisors through secure, shared, permission-controlled access — allowing farmers to decide who sees what — on desktops, tablets and mobile apps for Apple and Android.Because Tilley’s tools were built with guidance from key industry advisors, the platform works in tandem with the way advisors actually work for their customers. Its analytics bring clarity and accuracy to critical financial and risk-management decisions, revealing savings and profit opportunities traditional systems can’t see.“For too long, farmers have been left out of the equation — everyone’s been using their data but them,” said Joe Jennings. “Farmers haven’t had a simple way to see their whole operation through one lens. Tilley gives them that view using intelligent, proprietary analytics to unite key seasonal financial and risk decisions on one smart platform, one they can share with their advisors when it matters most. When everyone works from the same real data, you stop guessing and start managing for profit.”What’s the story behind the name Tilley? Joe Jennings says the meaning is threefold. “First, it has a feminine sound that reminds me of my mom and other women who work — often behind the scenes — on the farm, keeping everything running and holding the farm and the family together,” he said. “Second, till is a farming term. And finally, a till is the cash drawer in a register. We like to think we’re helping farmers fill their tills with money.”About TilleyTilley is a profit platform that transforms scattered farm data into actionable financial intelligence for row-crop producers and their advisors. Tilley combines advanced analytics and agricultural expertise to help farmers make data-informed financial and risk decisions that improve profitability. Headquartered in Memphis, Tilley’s secure platform gives farmers control to grant advisors access to specific tools and data, connecting financial and risk decisions across crop insurance, lending and marketing through shared analyses, reporting and data-backed insights on desktop or mobile apps.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.