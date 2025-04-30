American company fueling space race, next-gen defense unveils brand identity built on 84 years of engineering excellence

IEH Corp.'s new logo and tagline “Enduring Connections” reflect 84 years of innovation Louis Offerman in IEH’s original factory, 1941 IEH Corp. provides high-performing components for demanding industries IEH engineering work with clients on the design and layout of flex assemblies, sources them and terminates them to IEH connectors

IEH Corporation’s new logo, branding signal renewed commitment to innovation for defense, space and aerospace industries

We’ve invested decades into being ready for this time, when technology advances continuously and industries are pushing boundaries that were never even considered in the not-too-distant past.” — IEH Corp. President and CEO David Offerman

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inner workings of electronic systems in demanding environments like aerospace, defense and medical equipment have changed dramatically over the past eight decades. During that time, IEH Corp. has provided innovative, high-performing components for these demanding industries and others. Today IEH provides American-made Hyperboloid connectors and contacts for the exacting electronics required for applications like engine control systems, precision-guided munitions, rockets, launch equipment, torpedoes, military radios, surgical systems and many others.Today, IEH is proud to unveil a bold new look that reflects the company’s next chapter of innovation and growth. With a modernized logo, updated branding and the new tagline “Enduring Connections,” IEH is building on more than 84 years of trusted performance and pushing toward an even stronger future. Indeed, the opening of the company’s second manufacturing facility in Allentown, Pa., was driven by growing demand for the specialized interconnects that set IEH apart. As industries evolve, IEH is exploring new ways to deliver the same unmatched quality and reliability that its customers have counted on for decades.“This is the most energizing time in IEH’s history. We’ve invested decades into being ready for this time, when technology advances continuously and industries are pushing boundaries that were never even considered in the not-too-distant past,” said David Offerman, president and CEO of IEH Corp. “Our signature Hyperboloid connectors are part of the cutting-edge work being done in space, defense and medical projects where electronics have become more specialized and failure is not an option. Over eight-plus decades, we’ve developed a reputation as the go-to company when every detail matters in critical situations. Sales are growing in our defense-related businesses, and the boom in commercial space launches is extremely promising for IEH. We’re excited that our new logo and brand messages reflect our well-earned reputation and our focus on the future.”IEH designs, develops and manufactures printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high-performance applications. Printed circuit boards are used in nearly all electronic products today, and PCBs are used to connect, or "wire," components to one another in an electronic circuit. All the company's interconnects include the renowned Hyperboloid contact design, an advanced design that satisfies performance requirements previously considered impossible.Among many other specialized uses, IEH’s Hyperboloid connectors ensure critical healthcare equipment – from diagnostic machines to life-support systems – is fail-proof. When the team developing the International Space Station became concerned about extreme vibrations that could cause problems with precision and reliability, they turned to IEH for customized contacts that could mitigate the risk and function in the intense environment of deep space. And when the military was developing the engine for the F-35 Fighter Jet, the supersonic stealth strike fighter, they needed components that could endure intense heat, heavy shock and extreme vibrations. Again, IEH provided the solution.History of IEH CorporationThe company began in New York City in 1941, when Louis Offerman and his two sons, Bernard and Seymour, founded a tool and die maker to support the war effort during WWII. Following the war, IEH made transistor and tube sockets for the budding consumer electronics industry. The company later supplied cathode ray tubes to the U.S. television industry, and by the 1960s, IEH was the largest manufacturer of CRT sockets in the world.In the late 1960s IEH bought a license to manufacture Hyperboloid sockets and started making printed circuit board connectors for the military and aerospace industries. The company has been making these connectors ever since and has expanded its offerings to many other industries. Today IEH is a worldwide leader in Hyperboloid connectors and contacts.About IEH CorporationFor more than 80 years under four generations of family management, IEH Corporation has designed, developed and manufactured printed circuit board connectors, custom interconnects and contacts for high-performance applications. With its signature Hyperboloid technology, IEH supplies highly durable, consistently reliable connectors for the most demanding environments. The company markets primarily to companies in defense, aerospace and industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast and Central Asia. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, N.Y. In 2022, IEH opened a second manufacturing facility in Allentown, Pa. More information is available at iehcorp.com

