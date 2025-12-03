New Texas Data Shows High Cavity Rates in 3rd Graders; Inspire Dental Urges Local Community Action

Dr. Darshan Patel and the Inspire Dental team leading an oral health lesson for students during a school event in Garland.

A new Texas Department of State Health Services report shows two-thirds of 3rd graders have tooth decay; Local dentists urge parent awareness.

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new statewide report from the Texas Department of State Health Services ( DSHS ) is drawing attention to the growing need for early dental education in North Texas. The 2022–2023 Basic Screening Survey found that 67.3 percent of Texas 3rd graders have experienced tooth decay and 22 percent have untreated cavities. These findings place Texas among the states with the highest rates of childhood dental disease.In Garland, these statistics mirror concerns raised by local educators and health providers. School staff at campuses such as Montclair Elementary report an increasing number of students missing class because of tooth pain, visible decay, or preventable dental emergencies. Many of these cases stem from delayed preventive care, limited access or lack of awareness about early childhood dental needs.Dentists who serve the Garland community note that untreated dental disease can interfere with learning, nutrition, sleep quality and overall well being. To help address these trends, clinicians from the Inspire Dental and Orthodontics have participated in school based educational visits that include age appropriate lessons on brushing, diet, cavity prevention and the importance of routine dental care."Education is one of the most powerful tools we have for improving children’s health," said Dr. Darshan Patel, a dentist who serves the Garland community. "When we visit schools, we are not just talking about teeth. We are helping students understand habits that protect their health for years to come. Parents also benefit from clear and accurate information that supports confident decision making."National data reinforces these local concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that one in five children ages five to eleven has at least one untreated cavity, making tooth decay one of the most common chronic conditions affecting children in the United States.Public health officials also highlight the influence of social and economic factors. Parts of Garland and eastern Dallas County have higher childhood poverty rates, which researchers identify as strong predictors of delayed dental treatment and higher rates of untreated decay.In response, Garland dental providers and educators continue to emphasize early, community based prevention. Classroom presentations, family workshops and school wide health events remain effective strategies for reaching children who may not otherwise receive early guidance on oral hygiene.Local leaders say these partnerships help reduce barriers, increase awareness and give families practical tools to prevent dental disease long before problems develop.

