Frisco Dentist Warns Parents About Dangerous TikTok Dental Trends in New Awareness Campaign

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the country, viral dental trends are racking up millions of views — but also racking up serious health risks. Now, a Texas orthodontist is stepping forward to raise the alarm.Dr. Kevin Baharvand, a board-certified orthodontist in Frisco, TX, has launched a public awareness campaign aimed at helping parents and teens separate online fiction from dental fact. The initiative comes amid a sharp rise in social media content promoting unsafe DIY dental procedures, often targeting teenagers seeking fast, cheap cosmetic results.“We’re seeing more and more cases of irreversible damage caused by things people tried at home,” Dr. Baharvand said. “Most of it stems from misinformation — videos that make risky procedures look fun, harmless, or even smart.”Among the most common and dangerous TikTok trends:Charcoal toothpaste marketed as a natural whitening solution, which can actually erode enamel and increase sensitivityRubber bands used to close tooth gaps, which can cut off blood flow and result in tooth lossDIY veneers and mail-order kits that create unsafe, unsupervised dental bonding — often with long-term consequencesThe campaign, titled “Dental Fact vs. Fiction,” is designed to counteract online misinformation with real, accessible education. It includes:Free printed guides for schools and parenting groupsIn-office consultations for families concerned about what their children are seeing onlineEvidence-based blog posts and dental myth-busting content at tributedentistry.comDr. Baharvand said the idea for the campaign came after several teens in his practice attempted self-correction techniques they had seen on TikTok — sometimes without telling their parents until pain or visible damage occurred.“We had a teenage patient come in with deep gum recession after trying to close a gap with rubber bands. She thought it would save her time and money,” Baharvand said. “Now she needs grafting and months of orthodontic correction. It’s heartbreaking — and avoidable.”These stories are not isolated. According to a recent ADA study, 1 in 4 U.S. teenagers has tried a viral dental trend, and over a third of those report pain, tooth damage, or regret. Yet many still trust influencer advice more than professional guidance — a trend that worries experts.Part of the problem, Baharvand explained, is that teens often feel uncomfortable asking questions about their appearance. In the absence of trusted information, they turn to search bars and social media.“Teenagers are smart and resourceful — but they’re also vulnerable to pressure and appearance-related anxiety,” he said. “We’re not just treating dental issues anymore. We’re helping kids navigate a world of misinformation and body image messaging.”The “Fact vs. Fiction” campaign also calls on schools, pediatricians, and community leaders to take a more active role. Educators can request free dental safety materials, and local organizations can invite licensed providers to speak at assemblies or events.The campaign does not shame kids who have tried something dangerous — instead, it invites them (and their parents) into a safe, judgment-free conversation about how to protect their health.“We don’t expect parents to know how to combat every trend their child sees,” Baharvand said. “That’s why we’re doing this. Every parent deserves trustworthy information, and every kid deserves care they can count on.”With social media trends showing no signs of slowing down, Dr. Baharvand hopes the message spreads far beyond Frisco.“This isn’t just a Texas problem. It’s a nationwide issue,” he said. “We need more conversations about what health education looks like in a digital world — especially when it comes to young people and their smiles.”

