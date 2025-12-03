Advanced Metalworks expands Anderson County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Advanced Metalworks, a metal fabrication company, today announced it is expanding its operations in Anderson County. The company’s $10.5 million investment will create 69 new jobs.

Advanced Metalworks specializes in laser cutting, punching, bending, welding and high-quality computer numerical control (CNC) machining. The company’s state-of-the-art equipment delivers precise and efficient metal fabrication solutions tailored to customer needs.

Advanced Metalworks has purchased a 156,000-square-foot facility, located at 117 Blake Dairy Road in Belton, to consolidate its two existing Anderson County facilities, increasing its fabrication and machining capacity and adding new equipment.

Operations are expected to be online in the first quarter of 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Advanced Metalworks team should visit the company’s careers page.

“Advanced Metalworks is proud to announce our expansion to Belton, S.C. This expansion, including at least $10 million in capital investments, demonstrates our commitment to serving customers and loyalty to the community where we live, work and worship. The expansion will elevate our ability to meet customers’ current and future demands while creating upwards of 60 jobs over the next five years in the Belton community. We look forward to partnering with the city of Belton and Anderson County in the endeavor to keep manufacturing jobs local in the metal manufacturing and machining industry.” -Advanced Metalworks, LLC President Wesley Boggs

“Today’s announcement is another great victory for the Upstate. Advanced Metalworks’ expansion and the 69 new jobs it brings to Anderson County will have a lasting impact in the region, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with the company in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Advanced Metalworks on expanding and investing $10.5 million in Anderson County. This announcement is a testament to the company’s commitment to South Carolina, and we are grateful for the new opportunities it will create in the community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I am excited to welcome Advanced Metalworks to the Belton community, along with the positive growth in job opportunities and economic benefits for the county, and I look forward to continuing our successful partnership.” -Anderson County Councilman Greg Elgin

“The city of Belton is proud to welcome Advanced Metalworks to our community. Advanced Metalworks will bring a long-lasting economic impact to the city. We are thankful for the opportunities and resources that this company will add to the city of Belton. Welcome home Advanced Metalworks and the Boggs family!” -Belton Mayor Eleanor Dorn

