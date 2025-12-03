AHSG Announces New Partnership with Centricity, Bringing 5-Year Flooring Protection to Members Nationwide

Flooring industry dealers alliance and service protection plan innovator prepare flooring retailers with new revenue stream option.

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG), one of the nation’s largest alliances for independent flooring dealers, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Centricity, a leading provider of innovative flooring protection solutions.Through this collaboration, AHSG members will gain access to Centricity’s industry-first 5-Year Accidental Damage Protection Plan, covering dents, scratches, cracks, and stains across all flooring types. This program gives retailers a strong competitive edge at the point of sale while boosting customer confidence and increasing revenue opportunities.“Centricity’s protection program can be summed up in three words: peace of mind,” said Tony Wright, President of AHSG & Commercial USA. “It helps our retailers stand out and strengthens long-term customer relationships.”Centricity will support retailers with free training, point-of-sale materials, SPIFFs, and performance dashboards. Homeowners benefit from no deductibles or service fees, 24/7 online claims, and a second-year cleaning benefit.“We’re thrilled to partner with AHSG to unlock new revenue potential for their dealers,” said Andy Iamaio, Vice President of Sales at Centricity.This partnership enhances AHSG’s growing suite of member benefits and reinforces the organization’s commitment to innovation and retailer success.About CentricityCentricity collaborates with retailers, builder solutions companies, distributors, and manufacturers to deliver tailor-made product protection solutions, fostering increased revenue and cultivating a base of satisfied, loyal customers. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Centricity is a privately held and wholly owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation, a venerable company with over 48 years of history in service and protection. For more information, visit Centricity.com.About AHSG & Commercial USAAmerican Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA are two of the nation’s premier flooring alliances, representing a nationwide network of more than 450 independent dealers. Committed to growth, profitability, and long-term success, the organizations offer unmatched buying power and exclusive partnerships, enhancing competitive advantage. Learn more at americanhomesurfaces.com or commercialusa.com.

