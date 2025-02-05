Centricity Partners with 101 Mobility to Protect Independent Living Products

Centricity

Centricity has launched comprehensive product protection plans called 101 Care .

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centricity, the leading protection company for AgeTech products, is proud to announce a new partnership with 101 Mobility , the leading provider of mobility solutions . Through this collaboration, Centricity has launched comprehensive product protection plans called 101 Care for their customers, ensuring uninterrupted use of the mobility devices that enable seniors and individuals with physical disabilities to live independently and comfortably at home.101 Mobility, the largest provider of mobility and accessibility solutions in the U.S. and Canada, serves communities across North America through its network of local experts. With a comprehensive range of products—including stairlifts, ramps, vertical platform lifts, and residential elevators—101 Mobility empowers individuals to overcome mobility challenges and maintain their independence. Dedicated to helping customers safely and comfortably age in place, the company enhances quality of life by addressing mobility needs. To ensure these essential products remain functional and dependable, Centricity offers tailored five-year protection plans, providing customers with long-term peace of mind"101 Mobility is dedicated to bringing safety, independence, and freedom to our customers in the communities we serve," said Joe Loch, President of 101 Mobility. "Our partnership with Centricity reinforces this commitment by providing extended warranty programs that offer proactive support and ensure long-term satisfaction with our reliable mobility products and solutions."A Lifeline for Independent LivingMobility solutions are more than just equipment – they’re lifelines, providing the freedom and confidence to maintain an independent lifestyle. With Centricity’s 101 Care protection plans, 101 Mobility customers can rely on:• Comprehensive repair coverage to ease concerns about unexpected costs and keep products functioning smoothly• A streamlined claims process designed with customer convenience in mind• No deductibles or service fees, ensuring straightforward and hassle-free protection“Centricity is honored to partner with 101 Mobility to provide peace of mind for their customers,” said Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Bob Kilinski. “We understand how crucial these devices are for independent living, and our mission with 101 Care is to deliver trusted protection that allows users and their caregivers to focus on what truly matters – living life to the fullest.”A Shared Commitment to Improving LivesThis partnership underscores Centricity’s dedication to providing innovative solutions that truly make a difference. By collaborating with 101 Mobility, Centricity strengthens its role in supporting individuals’ independence, offering reliable product protection that empowers people to live confidently and comfortably in their own homes.About CentricityCentricity collaborates with retailers, builder solutions companies, distributors, and manufacturers to deliver tailor-made product protection solutions, fostering increased revenue and cultivating a base of satisfied, loyal customers. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Centricity stands as a privately held subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation, a venerable company with more than 47 years of rich history in service and protection. For further information, please visit Centricity's website.About 101 Mobility101 Mobility offers a wide range of mobility solutions designed to help people maintain their independence and enhance their quality of life. From stairlifts and ramps to vertical platform lifts, and residential elevators the company provides the tools and support needed to overcome mobility challenges and age in place safely and comfortably.-###-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.