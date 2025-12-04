Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025_Segment Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025_Regional

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market to Surpass $4 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Diagnostic Imaging Centers market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $74 billion by 2029, with colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $10,759 billion by 2029, the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics global market is estimated to account for nearly 0.04% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market in 2029?

North America will be the largest region in the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market in 2029, valued at $1,807 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,260 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing aging population and focus on product launches.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market in 2029, valued at $1,669 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,165 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the. the growing investments and funding in cancer diagnostics startups and rising healthcare expenditure

What will be Largest Segment in the Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market in 2029?

The colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market is segmented by type into instruments, reagents and kits and services. The reagents and kits market will be the largest segment of the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market segmented by type accounting for 53% or $2,133 million of the total in 2029. The reagents and kits market will be supported by the increasing use of ready-to-use diagnostic kits for rapid cancer detection, growing adoption of companion diagnostics for targeted therapies, rising preference for liquid biopsy kits due to their non-invasive nature, continuous innovation in biomarker-specific reagents, high demand for standardized and reliable test kits across hospitals and laboratories, increasing regulatory approvals for diagnostic kits and the growing trend of self-testing and at-home sample collection.

The colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market is segmented by technology into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), sequencing, mass spectrometry, transcription mediated amplification, chips and microarrays, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), in situ hybridization (FISH/ISH) and immunohistochemistry (IHC). The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market will be the largest segment of the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market segmented by technology accounting for 47% or $1,881.46 million of the total in 2029. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market will be supported by its widespread use as a gold-standard technique for detecting genetic mutations, rising demand for highly sensitive and accurate diagnostic methods, increasing adoption of real-time PCR in oncology testing, cost-effectiveness compared to newer technologies, growing use of PCR-based companion diagnostics, availability of multiplex PCR assays for colorectal cancer biomarkers and continuous advancements improving turnaround times.

The colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market is segmented by end users into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, homecare settings and other end users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market segmented by end users accounting for 54% or $2,185.99 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals market will be supported by rising hospital-based colorectal cancer screening programs, increasing patient inflow for diagnostic and treatment services, growing adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic technologies in oncology departments, government support for hospital-based cancer detection programs, integration of precision medicine in hospital care, rising collaborations between hospitals and diagnostic companies and increasing focus on early detection to reduce mortality rates

What is the expected CAGR for the Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape clinical pathways, screening programs, and treatment decision-making worldwide.

Growing Aging Population - The growing aging population will become a key driver of growth in the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market by 2029 As the global population continues to live longer, the proportion of older adults is steadily increasing and age is recognized as one of the major risk factors for colorectal cancer. This demographic trend is expected to create a stronger need for reliable diagnostic solutions that can enable early detection, continuous monitoring and effective disease management in older individuals. Moreover, elderly populations are more likely to participate in screening programs and require advanced diagnostic approaches to guide treatment decisions, thereby fueling the adoption of molecular diagnostic technologies. The share of older people is rising worldwide, with aging populations contributing significantly to the overall disease burden, including colorectal cancer. As a result, the growing aging population is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0%. annual growth in the market.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure - The increasing healthcare expenditure will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As overall health spending continues to rise, more funds are becoming available for advanced diagnostic technologies, broader screening programs and precision medicine approaches. Greater investment in healthcare systems enables adoption of cutting-edge molecular assays, improved lab infrastructure and more widespread access to diagnostics. Consequently, the increasing healthcare expenditure is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growing Investments And Funding In Cancer Diagnostics Startups - The growing investments and funding in cancer diagnostics startups will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029, Venture capital and private equity flows are increasingly targeted toward companies innovating in diagnostics, particularly those working on early detection, biomarker assays and precision genomic technologies. Such investments enable rapid development of new tests, improved commercialization and broader deployment of molecular diagnostics tools. Moreover, funding boosts support for infrastructure, regulatory approvals and scaling up manufacturing, which are essential for making advanced diagnostics accessible and affordable. Cancer-focused startups have raised nearly millions over the past year, with a significant share going to diagnostics players using AI, genomics and non-invasive detection technologies. Therefore, this growing investments and funding in cancer diagnostics startups is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Non-Invasive And Home-Based Testing - The rising demand for non-invasive and home-based testing will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029 Patients increasingly prefer diagnostic options that are convenient, private and less invasive, leading to a surge in the adoption of at-home screening tests. These tests, such as fecal immunochemical tests (FIT) and stool DNA assays, allow individuals to collect samples in the comfort of their homes and send them to laboratories for analysis, eliminating the need for clinic visits and complex bowel preparations. This shift not only enhances patient compliance but also expands access to early detection, particularly among populations hesitant to undergo traditional colonoscopies. Consequently, the rising demand for non-invasive and home-based testing is projected to contributing to a 0.6% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics reagents and kits market, colorectal cancer polymerase chain reaction-based molecular diagnostics market, and hospital-based colorectal cancer molecular testing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the growing demand for high-sensitivity diagnostic assays, advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, and the rising prevalence of colorectal and other cancer types requiring early molecular detection. This growth is further supported by increasing investments in precision oncology, expanding clinical applications of companion diagnostics, and the shift toward personalized treatment pathways, collectively fueling transformative expansion within the broader cancer molecular diagnostics ecosystem.

The global colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics reagents and kits market is projected to grow by $784 million, the hospital-based colorectal cancer molecular testing market by $683 million and the global colorectal cancer polymerase chain reaction-based molecular diagnostics market by $635 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

