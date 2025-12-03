Courtney L. Towson Recognized by Influential Women for Excellence in Hospitality Leadership and Strategy

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming Guest Experiences and Driving Strategic Growth at the Sheraton Fort Worth DowntownCourtney L. Towson, an esteemed sales and marketing executive with 17+ years of experience in the hospitality industry, has been making waves as the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel since June 2022. Under her leadership, the hotel has undergone a remarkable $52 million renovation, greatly enhancing its reputation and fortifying its market position. This transformation has not only visually refreshed the property but has also significantly boosted its appeal to both leisure and business travelers.Courtney’s strategic vision and keen insights have propelled her team to extraordinary results, surpassing sales goals by more than 100% and achieving an impressive 75% growth in group business. The Sheraton Fort Worth boasts 403 guest rooms and over 30,000 square feet of versatile meeting space, making it a prime destination for conferences, events, and leisure stays. Such accomplishments have not gone unnoticed; Courtney was honored with the 2024 Marriott Renovation Excellence Award and recognized as the 2023 Full Service Sales Leader of the Year by the Hospitality Association of Tarrant County.Courtney’s academic background includes degrees in Hospitality Tourism & Management from Florida Atlantic University, complemented by specialized training in Meeting and Event Planning from the New York Institute of Art and Design. Her impressive career began in operations at the Gaylord Texan Resort, where she quickly transitioned into events, then to sales. Since then, she has accumulated a wealth of experience in hotel transformations, pre-openings, revenue growth, and strategic sales leadership.Before her pivotal role at Sheraton Fort Worth, Courtney played a crucial role in the successful openings and operations of The Sinclair, Autograph Collection, as well as the expansion tower within the Gaylord Texan Resort. Her adept management of large-scale expansions and orchestration of world-class events has established her as a formidable force in the industry.Courtney credits her success to the invaluable mentorship she received throughout her career, which encouraged her to embrace risks and pursue new opportunities. “I’ve learned to build confidence and adapt to change, and I recognize the importance of continuous growth in this dynamic industry,” she shared. To young women aspiring to thrive in hospitality, Courtney advises, “Go after your goals and don’t let fear hold you back. This industry is full of opportunities, and your perspective matters. Be bold, be authentic, and never underestimate the impact of your voice.”Outside of her professional pursuits, Courtney can often be found with a book in hand—drawn to stories across a spectrum of genres that inspire, transport, and challenge her.As a dedicated single mother and Little League baseball coach, she values the balance that hobbies bring to her life. Additionally, her volunteer work with the Ronald McDonald Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, especially at the dessert station alongside her son, is a source of fulfillment. In alignment with her commitment to service, Courtney is also exploring ways to deepen her involvement with children’s hospitals and contribute meaningfully to the families they serve.Courtney’s ability to drive brand awareness, maximize revenue, and lead high-performing teams while creating unforgettable guest experiences showcases her dedication to the hospitality industry. Her career is a testament to the excitement and opportunities that await those willing to embrace the ever-evolving landscape of hospitality, where no two days are ever the same. As she continues to lead the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel, Courtney L. Towson stands poised to influence the future of hospitality on a broader, industry-wide scale.Learn More about Courtney L. Towson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/courtney-towson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

