DPH Confirms 2025 Season’s First Flu-related Death in South Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 3, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) announced today that the state has suffered its first influenza-associated death of the season, underscoring the seriousness of the disease as it circulates in our communities.

"Regrettably, a person from the Lowcountry region has died from the flu, becoming our first confirmed influenza-associated death of the season that officially started September 28,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and director of DPH’s Health Programs Branch.

“Unfortunately, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in our state,” Dr. Bell said. “Getting vaccinated against this disease is the best way to prevent severe illness and death, and I recommend that all of us who are able get our shot as soon as possible.”

DPH recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated. Preventing the flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, pregnant women, people 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart or lung disease. However, healthy people also can have serious complications from the flu.

The flu can circulate any time of year, but for monitoring purposes, the flu season began Sept. 28. DPH provides a weekly Flu Watch report published each Wednesday.

Preventive methods that protect against the flu and other respiratory viruses include vaccination, frequent handwashing, and staying home or away from others while sick.

It is important to get vaccinated as early as possible to be fully protected. It takes about two weeks for the body’s immune system to respond for full protection. Getting vaccinated before holiday gatherings is a wise way to keep friends and family healthy too.

“Regardless of what this season will bring, we can be prepared for significant activity not only from the flu, but respiratory illnesses in general, to include COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,” Dr. Bell said. “Just like with the flu, being vaccinated is the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19 or RSV. People should talk with their health care provider for detailed recommendations.”

Measles, another respiratory virus, is also spreading in the Upstate. Anyone who doesn’t know if they’re immune to measles should speak to their health care provider about getting vaccinated.

Flu vaccines offered at DPH health department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to the DPH website to find the nearest location.

More information about preventing the flu is available at DPH's flu webpage. Also, monitor respiratory illness activity in our state by following Flu Watch and the Respiratory Disease Watch, which are updated every Wednesday.

