LO.GA MED: Italian Medical Excellence Expands Across the UAE and Spain

Presidente Gallo Danilo & Amministratore Lombardo Ciro

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italian excellence in the medical sector continues to make its way onto the international stage thanks to LO.GA MED, a company increasingly established in foreign markets, particularly in the United Arab Emirates and Spain.The company, specialized in the distribution of cutting-edge medical devices, has strengthened its presence abroad through a highly curated line of products for gynecology and otolaryngology, alongside its long-standing divisions dedicated to orthopedics, neurosurgery, and other areas of specialist medicine.This expansion stems from an ambitious project rooted in solid values: quality, integrity, and a constant commitment to social responsibility. “We grow every day thanks to the trust of professionals and our continuous pursuit of excellence,” the company states. “It is not just about business, but about making a tangible contribution to global health and well-being.”LO.GA MED is also actively involved in social and cultural initiatives. Among them is the recent participation in an event promoted by Catia Acquesta at the Teatro Parioli Costanzo in Rome, which achieved great success and reaffirmed the company’s role not only as a commercial player, but also as an organization attentive and engaged in civil and humanitarian contexts.With an increasingly international outlook and a corporate ethic that places human value at its core, LO.GA MED continues to grow, bringing Italian know-how to the world’s most important medical centers.Social: https://www.instagram.com/lo.ga_med_international?igsh=aHBoamd0bTVxdGRx

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.