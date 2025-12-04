Logistics Plus is Named a Top 50 3PL by Global Trade Magazine

It’s the sixth time in the past seven years that Logistics Plus has been honored.

We have people who pool together and realize, whatever is needed, you've got to do.” — Jim Berlin

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has again been named a Top 50 third-party logistics provider by Global Trade magazine — the sixth time in seven years the company has earned this recognition.The 2025 list of leading 3PL providers was announced in the Fall 2025 edition of Global Trade magazine, now available online . According to the publication, Logistics Plus, featured on page 20, is "Tech Savvy" and is known for “simplifying complex international and domestic logistics challenges.”"We appreciate the recognition from Global Trade. We’re not a glamorous industry. We’re not movie stars," says Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. "But we have people who pool together and realize, whatever is needed, you've got to do. And I think part of our heritage is that we continue to do that no matter the challenge, so being recognized for that is rewarding."You can view the entire list in the digital edition of the magazine. An article highlighting Logistics Plus and the Joe Moore Award, along with a company advertisement, appears on pages 18-19 About Global TradeGlobal Trade magazine is the authority for U.S. companies doing business globally. It educates and entertains its readers on ways to utilize the global marketplace to increase market share and corporate profits through creative efficiencies in cargo transportation, banking, joint ventures, and outsourcing. Visit www.globaltrademag.com to learn more.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st Century Logistics Company™. With annual global sales approaching $1 billion, Logistics Plus is a leading global provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, logistics, project management, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. The company is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately owned logistics companies, with a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. With its trademark Passion for Excellence™, Logistics Plus is consistently recognized as a great place to work and a top global logistics provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

