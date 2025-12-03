New Market Study Reveals Winter 2025–2026 Rental Car Insurance Prices Surge Worldwide

Rental Car Insurance Rates Go Up CarInsuRent

CarInsuRent releases its Winter 2025/26 Rental Car Insurance Market Report, uncovering pricing trends, and the growing demand for independent excess coverage

With excess amounts rising year after year, consumers want predictable, transparent protection that isn’t tied to the rental company’s pricing strategies” — Gil Farkash

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CarInsuRent today published its Rental Car Insurance Market Report for Winter 2025/2026, offering one of the most comprehensive analyses to date of global rental car insurance pricing across major rental locations in Australia, Europe and beyond.The report analyzes thousands of rental quotes collected across 15 major European cities and global markets, identifying clear trends that travelers should understand before booking winter rentals.Key Findings1. Rental Car Insurance Prices Rise Sharply in Australia Ahead of Summer Peaks. Average rental car insurance prices have increased by almost 12% compared with the previous year 2. Germany surprisingly bucked the trend on price (-9% daily rate) but excesses still crept up slightly.3. Spain saw the biggest jump in excess liability: +37% (from €1,853 → €2,544) while daily rates rose 14% from €31.64 to €36.05.4. Italy now the most expensive in Europe: €40.82/day (+17% YoY) with excesses still averaging over €2,000.5. France and Ireland remain relatively moderate, but both saw daily rates rise ~7–10%.The report finds that major rental companies continue to rely on insurance add-ons as a core revenue stream.According to the study:* Excess reduction fees now represent 30–55% of the total rental value.* Some providers charge more for insurance than for the rental vehicle itself.* Excess amounts remain high - typically €1,200–€3,500 in Europe and up to $5,000 in Australia.Excess levels vary dramatically across regions, with the report highlighting inconsistencies and consumer confusion. Even within the same rental brand, excess amounts differed by as much as 300% depending on the booking platform.Travelers Increasingly Turn to independent rental car excess insurance . CarInsuRent’s internal data shows an 67% increase in customers purchasing external excess insurance compared with last winter season.The reasons cited include:* Lower cost (typically 70–80% cheaper than rental desk insurance)* Broader coverage* Protection from undocumented or inflated damage claims* Ability to cover multiple rentals with a single annual plan “Travelers are increasingly aware that rental desk insurance is often overpriced and inconsistent,” said Gil Farkash, CEO of CarInsuRent. “With excess amounts rising year after year, consumers want predictable, transparent protection that isn’t tied to the rental company’s pricing strategies.”He added:“Winter 2025–2026 will see more travelers renting cars in Europe, and insurance will be one of the biggest cost variables. Our goal is to give travelers data-driven clarity so they can make better decisions.”About CarInsuRentCarInsuRent is a leading provider of global car hire excess insurance, offering affordable daily and annual plans for travelers worldwide. The company focuses on transparent coverage, fast claims processing, and cost-effective protection against excessive rental car charges.

