CarInsuRent Expands Affiliate Program for P2P car sharing Hosts, Enabling New Revenue Streams and Enhanced Coverage

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CarInsuRent, a leader in car rental insurance solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its affiliate program tailored specifically for P2P car sharing hosts. This initiative allows vehicle owners on platforms such as Turo and Getaround to offer comprehensive car-sharing insurance solutions, ensuring guests drive with confidence while hosts increase their revenue potential.Through this partnership, hosts can seamlessly promote CarInsuRent’s affordable, reliable car hire excess insurance options. As affiliates, they earn a commission on every referral, transforming insurance into a new income stream. With CarInsuRent’s coverage designed to handle both minor and major incidents, hosts can rest assured that their vehicles and businesses are fully protected.On most car sharing platforms renters pay at least $9/day in order to obtain coverage. This amount might reach $25 per day if they wish to reduce their deductible to zero. For example: when someone is renting a car on Turo for $50/day for 7 days, if they take out Turo Premier coverage, which reduce his liability from US 3,000 to US$ 0, they’ll be charged 65% of the rental price, which is US$ 227.50.If the renter takes out Turo’s Minimum plan, which keeps them liable to pay US$ 3,000 in the event that the rental vehicle is damaged, they’ll pay only US$ 10/day, totalling at US$ 70. If the renter combines this minimum coverage with CarInsuRent’s car sharing excess coverage that costs only US$ 55.84 for 7 days, they’ll end up paying US$ 125.84. This will save the renter US$ 101.66, which is 45% less! and will entitle the host to earn commission on this sale. “That’s a Win-Win for both hosts and renters” says Gil Farkash, CEO at CarInsuRent.This expansion highlights CarInsuRent’s commitment to empowering P2P car sharing hosts with insurance that covers everything standard Turo protection may miss, including tire damage, windshield cracks, and more.For more information on joining the affiliate program, visit CarInsuRent’s official site.

