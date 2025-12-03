Turn Regulatory Challenges into Growth Opportunities at RISE Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit 2026

RISE Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit 2026 | Las Vegas

February 25–27, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RISE Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit (MMS) 2026 is back in Las Vegas and it’s more focused, more actionable, and more connected than ever. Join top Medicare Advantage marketers, sales leaders, and product innovators for three days of strategy, storytelling, and smart execution.This Year’s Themes: Adapt, Align, Humanize, and LeadWe’re diving into how to stay ahead of Medicare market and regulatory shifts, sync cross-functional teams, build human-centered campaigns, and grow membership that lasts.Forget the mega-conference chaos—MMS is built for real conversations, peer-to-peer learning, and direct access to decision-makers. You’ll leave with practical strategies your team can run with immediately.Key Highlights-Mitigate CMS Compliance Risk: Cut through compliance confusion and get clarity on new Medicare marketing and sales rules and avoid costly missteps.-Protect Growth in Tighter Markets: Learn how top plans retain members, win over consumers looking to switch plans, and boost member satisfaction.-Sync Your Strategy: Align marketing, sales, product, and brokers around shared goals to lift ROI.-Lead with Insight: Tap real consumer voices and data to build trust with seniors, dual eligibles, and special populations before your competitors do.-Turn Talk into Tactics: Leave workshops and peer roundtables with plays your team can run tomorrow.Plus:-Key takeaways from 2025 AEP results-Strategic use of Star ratings-Real stories from real Medicare Advantage members-Growth opportunities in Dual Eligible Special Needs PlansWhat’s Included in RegistrationYour pass includes full access to workshops, meals, receptions, and materials. Attendance is intentionally limited to maximize peer exchange and practical takeaways.Who Should AttendHealth plans, ACOs, hospitals, physician groups, vendors, and Medicare-focused teams in marketing, sales, product, compliance, and engagement.Venue & TravelVenue: Caesars Palace, Las VegasBook by Feb 3, 2026, for discounted room rates.Learn more and register at www.mms.risehealth.org About RISERISE produces best-in-class conference experiences that bring together health care professionals inspired to elevate industry quality and advance their careers. Touching all aspects of managed care—from member experience and social determinants of health to clinical leadership and compliance—RISE is a trusted source for learning and networking that drives meaningful change and social good.

