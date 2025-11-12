Fran Haasch Law Group Hosts 17th Annual Food Drive to Support FEAST Food Pantry

Fran Haasch Food Drive

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury Lawyers will host its 17th Annual Food Drive on Friday, November 14, uniting the Tampa Bay community to combat food insecurity and support families in need during the upcoming holiday season.Each year, this event serves as a powerful reminder of the generosity and compassion within the Tampa Bay area. As economic pressures continue to mount—rising rent, insurance premiums, and everyday living expenses—more local families are struggling to afford basic necessities. FEAST Food Pantry, the event’s longtime partner, has become a critical lifeline for thousands, reporting its busiest month on record in October after serving 5,800 people.“This may be the most important food drive in our firm’s history,” said Fran Haasch, Founder of the Fran Haasch Law Group. “For the first time, former donors are now asking how they can receive assistance. The need is real, and your support has never been more essential.”With an estimated half-million additional residents now at risk of food insecurity in the Tampa Bay region, this year’s drive aims to break previous records and replenish the shelves at FEAST ahead of the holidays. Last year’s event collected more than 36,000 pounds of food, contributed $13,000 in checks and gift cards, and supported 134 families in a single afternoon.Event Details:Date: Friday, November 14Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PMLocation: Fran Haasch Law Group1275 Nebraska Ave, Palm Harbor, FLAttendees are invited to drop off food and essential items while enjoying live music from Greg Billings and a complimentary lunch provided by MISSION BBQ. Those unable to attend but wishing to contribute may call 727-784-8191 to arrange a donation.For 17 years, the Fran Haasch Food Drive has brought together volunteers, local businesses, and neighbors in a shared mission to uplift families throughout Tampa Bay. This annual tradition has become a cornerstone of the firm’s community outreach, demonstrating the impact made when compassion and collective action come together.About Fran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury LawyersThe Fran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury Lawyers is committed to humbly serving the local community and advocating for injured victims throughout Tampa Bay and the state of Florida. With more than 25 years of experience handling car and motorcycle accident cases, the firm works tirelessly to ensure clients receive the compensation they deserve.

