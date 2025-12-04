Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market CAGR to be at 9.7% from 2025 to 2029

The Business Research Company

Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Global Forecast 2025-2034

Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market?

The market size of wireless broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) has experienced robust growth over the past few years. The forecast indicates an increase from $16.04 billion in 2024 to $17.64 billion in 2025, suggesting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth during the historic period is largely due to factors such as greater adoption of wireless broadband, surging demand for high-speed internet, an increase in the number of connected homes, the development of urban network infrastructure, and heightened awareness of digital services.

The market size for customer premises equipment (CPE) in the wireless broadband sector is projected to experience significant expansion in the few years ahead, predicted to reach $25.59 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the escalating requirement for reliable and low-latency broadband, increasing governmental efforts towards digital inclusivity, expanding investments in network structure, the proliferation of office and smart home projects, and rising demand for connectivity in remote work. Major trends expected during the forecast period involve improvements in high-speed wireless customer premises equipment devices, investments directed towards research and development for network efficacy, technological progress in customer premises equipment systems integrated with the Internet of Things, and innovation in sustainable and energy-efficient broadband equipment.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market?

The escalating demand for fast and reliable internet connection is projected to spur the expansion of the wireless broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) market in the future. Broadband connectivity providing swift, trustworthy, and uninterrupted data transmission for online applications and services is what high-speed internet represents. As more individuals and enterprises heavily rely on data-heavy apps, cloud technology, streaming video, and remote collaboration tools for their everyday functioning and connectivity, the necessity for high-speed internet has surged. The wireless broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) facilitates this high-speed internet by transforming wireless signals emanating from service providers into steady connectivity for multiple devices, providing quick and cost-effective broadband without the dependence on wired networks. Take, for example, data from Ofcom, a UK-based regulator, which revealed that in March 2023, 88% of broadband lines accomplished a daily average download speed of a minimum 30 Mbit/s, a rise from 83% in March 2022. Consequently, the mounting demand for high-speed internet connection propels the expansion of the wireless broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market?

Major players in the Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Nokia Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Ubiquiti Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• Calix Inc.

• Edgecore Networks Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Industry?

In order to enhance connectivity, expand network capabilities, and satisfy the increasing demand for rapid internet services, the wireless broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) market's major players are directing their efforts towards creating technologically forward solutions such as 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) devices. These FWA devices are customer premises equipment that provide robust, high-speed broadband connections to residential and corporate entities using 5G cellular networks, and do not depend on conventional wired infrastructures. For example, in July 2024, Nokia Corporation, a telecommunication equipment manufacturer based in Finland, unveiled their new 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) devices - an exterior 5G receiver labelled FastMile 5G16-B and an interior 5G gateway labelled FastMile Gateway 12. The outdoor receiver comes equipped with high-gain antennas for better signal strength, is able to support quadruple carrier aggregation and can offer up to 300 MHz bandwidth, maximizing throughput even in difficult signal surroundings. Meanwhile, the interior gateway can potentially boost capacity and coverage by over 35%, supports up to 200 MHz of spectrum, and incorporates superior tri-band Wi-Fi 7 technology, thereby providing seamless, fast 5G connectivity throughout a household. Both devices are compatible with a broad array of 4G and 5G frequency bands, including the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), allowing network operators to deliver reliable broadband access in rural, suburban, as well as urban locations.

What Segments Are Covered In The Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Report?

The wireless broadband customer premises equipment (cpe) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fixed Wireless Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Mobile Wireless Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Satellite Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

2) By Technology: 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs), 5G Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs), Worldwide Interoperability For Microwave Access (WiMAX) Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs)

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government, Educational

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wireless Customer Premises Equipment (CPE): Indoor Units, Outdoor Units, Point-To-Point Systems, Point-To-Multipoint Systems

2) By Mobile Wireless Customer Premises Equipment (CPE): Portable Routers, Mobile Hotspots, Universal Serial Bus Modems (USB Modems), Integrated Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Devices

3) By Satellite Customer Premises Equipment (CPE): Very Small Aperture Terminals, Flat Panel Antennas, Satellite Modems, Low Earth Orbit Terminals

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market?

The Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the leading region in the year 2024. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report provides an analysis of several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

