REDCOM Introduces Sigma 4.3 & Updated Sigma Client Apps, Delivering Major Communication Enhancements for Warfighters

REDCOM has released version 4.3 of its C2 communications platform, Sigma, further solidifying its position as the leading C2 comms platform at the tactical edge

For Sigma 4.3, we took direct feedback from the warfighter to develop new features, such as spatial audio support and visual indicators for security levels.” — John Kelliher, Director of Strategy at REDCOM.

VICTOR, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., a leading developer and supplier of advanced tactical communications systems for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), has released version 4.3 of its flagship C2 communications platform, Sigma . This update introduces new features and capabilities, further solidifying Sigma as the single, unified platform for all critical C2 communication at the tactical edge.“For Sigma 4.3, we took direct feedback from the warfighter to develop new features, such as spatial audio support and visual indicators for security levels,” said John Kelliher, Director of Strategy at REDCOM.“We also built new operationally relevant features — specifically support for streaming video and the ability to share those video sources across the Sigma network. This enables our users to do more with less and focus on the mission instead of figuring out how to integrate multiple disparate systems. When combined with our XRI radio gateway product, users now get radio interoperability, VoIP, RoIP, PTT voice channels, conferencing (voice and video), chat, file sharing, streaming video, and radio control in a single window.”Alongside the updates to Sigma, new versions of Sigma Client for Windows (6.3.0) and ATAK (1.3.0) are available. New features include:Spatial audio: hear audio channels in a specific location (front left, front right, back left, and back right)Video streaming: stream RTSP video from your device or an external camera to a channelPriority members in channels: these members can always push voice traffic, ensuring critical comms can be heardClassification level indicators: colored bands identify the security level of each channelFor more details on the new features in Sigma 4.3, read the full feature list here About REDCOMREDCOM Laboratories, Inc. specializes in the development of advanced strategic, operational, and tactical communication solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM’s tactical products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for denied environments or deployments to the tactical edge. REDCOM’s customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, integrators, and enterprises. All REDCOM products are proudly designed, built, and supported in the United States. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at www.redcom.com

REDCOM Sigma v4.3 New Features Overview

