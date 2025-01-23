REDCOM Sigma Software V4.0.5 is now on the DoDIN Approved Products List

Sigma completes successful Interoperability (IO) and Cybersecurity (CS) testing with the Joint Interoperability Test Command.

VICTOR, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., a leading developer and supplier of advanced tactical communications systems has announced that REDCOM Sigma software version 4.0.5 has been evaluated by the Joint Interoperability Test Command and is now listed on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List ( DoDIN APL ) as a Local Session Controller (LSC). This latest DISA cybersecurity (CS) and interoperability (IO) certification for REDCOM Sigma is valid through September 24, 2027.Sigma is based on open SIP standards, eliminating proprietary endpoints and applications. Sigma can function as a stand-alone Local Session Controller (LSC) or as an adjunct to an existing Enterprise Session Controller (ESC) to deliver advanced voice services such as transcoding and conferencing for red and black networks.REDCOM Sigma combines formerly disparate hardware and software components into a lightweight, unified software instance. This provides users with a single-platform solution for radio crossbanding. By transcoding disparate devices, Sigma greatly reduces setup complexity and boosts operational flexibility. Sigma also provides users with lower lifecycle costs through simplified licensing models and by allowing legacy and modern devices to interoperate, removing the need to rip-and-replace.Sigma software is already deployed and proven in multiple programs with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.About REDCOMREDCOM Laboratories, Inc. specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced tactical and strategic communications solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM’s MIL-spec products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for the tactical edge. REDCOM’s customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, integrators, and telecom service providers. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at www.redcom.com About the DoDIN Approved Products ListThe Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) is the single consolidated list of products that affect communication and collaboration across the DoDIN. The DoDIN APL is an acquisition decision support tool for DoD organizations interested in procuring equipment to add to the DISN to support their mission. The DoDIN APL is managed by the Approved Products Certification Office (APCO).

